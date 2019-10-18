SPURS PRESEASON SCORES, SCHEDULE

Oct. 5: Orlando Magic 125, Spurs 89, AT&T Center

Oct. 8: Miami Heat 107, Spurs 89, Miami

Sunday: New Orleans Pelicans 123, Spurs 114, AT&T Center

Wednesday: Spurs 128, Houston Rockets 114, Houston

Friday: vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – If the Spurs were thespians, Friday night's gathering at the AT&T Center would be their dress rehearsal before the start of a long engagement.

Coming off their most complete game of the preseason, the Silver and Black host the Memphis Grizzlies in their final tuneup before opening the regular season next week.

After going winless in their first three preseason games, the Spurs pretty much had their way in a 128-114 victory against the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday night.

Led by LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray, the Silver and Black were up 36-22 after one quarter and led by as many 25 points. It was San Antonio's first game against the Rockets since they traded point guard Chris Paul to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook.

Aldridge, who is preparing for his 14th NBA season, hit 11 of 13 shots and scored 22 points in 20 minutes. Murray continues to progress nicely after missing last season with a knee injury, playing hard-nosed defense and finishing with 20 points.

The Silver and Black also got a strong contribution from center Jakob Poeltl, who came off the bench to score 16 points. San Antonio played without DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay, both given the night off by coach Gregg Popovich to rest.

Lonnie Walker IV started for DeRozan and Derrick White, who scored 13 points, split time with Murray at point guard.

The Spurs tip-off the regular season against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at the AT&T Center.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, on the go against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, scored 20 points in Wednesday night's 128-114 victory against the Rockets in Houston.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

Popovich liked what he saw of Aldridge and his younger players.

“I thought D.J. (Murray) and Derrick did a good job at the point, sharing that," Popovich said. "It was good to see them playing well. Jakob is getting better all the time. He’s running the floor well. L.A. (LaMarcus Aldridge) was pretty hot.

"Everybody got pretty good minutes. I didn’t want to overplay anybody. I just wanted to try and improve, get better as a team, and get used to each other.”

The Spurs had a strong first half in a 123-114 loss to New Orleans on Sunday at the AT&T Center, leading 66-56 at the half. But the Pelicans outscored the Silver and Black 35-16 in the third quarter to take a 91-82 lead into the final period. There was no such letdown by the Spurs in Houston.

Poeltl was asked if he thought the team is rounding into form.

“Yes, I said it after the last game," he said, referring to Sunday night. "I feel like we got better every single game so far. We’re making small steps, cleaning up those mistakes that we’re making. They’re still a bunch of mistakes we’re making out there, but all in all I feel like the effort and the execution was probably our best game to date.”

Marco Belinelli (15) and Bryn Forbes (13) rounded out the Spurs' double-figure scoring.

Hounded by the Spurs' young guards, Harden and Westbrook started the game a combined 4 of 12 from the field. Harden went on to finish with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, but Westbrook scored only 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting. He also coughed up eight turnovers and picked up five fouls.

“They played very good defense," Poeltl said, praising Murray, Walker, and White. "Especially, I noticed in the first quarter and the first half that Lonnie and D.J. played really well without using their hands and fouling them. It’s not easy I know. I’ve had to guard those guys before.”