Spurs release their 2023 Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta, also known as the 'Party with a Purpose' will coming up soon and the Spurs aren't wasting any time, releasing their 2023 Fiesta medals March 1 to kick off off the 2023 Fiesta season.

The Spurs are also celebrating their 50 year anniversary of playing in San Antonio by introducing three 2023 Por Vida medals – Los Spurs, El Coyote and the Spurs 50th Anniversary.

The Fiesta medals serve as Spurs Give’s second largest fundraiser of the season and supports the nonprofit’s community impact efforts.

"Spurs Give works to strengthen and serve the community through impactful programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of San Antonio youth and those around them," according to the San Antonio Spurs organization. "The nonprofit runs several programs throughout the city, including Spurs Youth Basketball League, Play SA and Spurs Inclusion Sports League."

The medals are available at the fanshops, at AT&T Center or online. The 3-pack of medals is $50.

