SAN ANTONIO — It's been said that watching exhibition games is a lot like watching sausage being made. It's messy and it's not a pretty sight.

If you're a fan, you just hope the final product is good.

The Orlando Magic raced to a 125-89 victory over the punchless Spurs in the exhibition opener for both teams Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

The Magic were up 59-50 at the half and outscored the Silver and Black 41-17 in the third quarter to take a 100-67 lead into the final period.

Guard Bryn Forbes led the Spurs with 24 points in 23 minutes, hitting 9 of 13 shots, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He sat out the fourth quarter.

San Antonio played without Marco Belinelli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles and Patty Mills, all of whom were given the night off by coach Gregg Popovich to rest.

San Antonio continues its preseason schedule at Miami on Tuesday night, and opens the regular season against the New York Knicks on Oct. 23 at the AT&T Center.