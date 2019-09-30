SAN ANTONIO — The big smile on Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray's face said it all.

Murray is raring to go after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2018-19 season.

"I'm excited to be able to play again," Murray told reporters Monday at the Spurs' annual media day. "I'm so happy. I'm just ready to get back on the court."

The Spurs, who lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row last season, open their four-day training camp Tuesday. They host Orlando in their first preseason game Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

"I'd expect us to be better on defense this season," said coach Gregg Popovich, who will be starting his 23rd training camp with the Silver & Black. "We were an average defensive team, at best, last season. It's always started on defense for us. You can't have much success if you don't pay defense."

Murray was set to start the season as the Silver & Black’s starting point guard last year before he sustained the first serious injury of his basketball career.

Determined to get back on the floor, Murray put himself through a grueling rehab program, working out six days a week for first eight months after getting injured.

"I worked very hard to get back," Murray said. "I'm fine. I'm ready to go."

The Spurs not only lost their point guard when Murray went down; they had to move forward without their best perimeter defender.

Murray was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team after the 2017-18 season, becoming the youngest player in league history (he was 21) to make the All-Defensive Team.

"That's where he makes such a big difference for us," forward LaMarcus Aldridge said, referring to Murray's defense.

Guard DeMar DeRozan said Murray's speed and quickness will also boost the team's defense.

"He's told me he's going to make my job easier," DeRozan said.

Murray was selected by the Silver & Black with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft. He supplanted Parker as the team's starting point guard in January 2018 and averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in his second season.