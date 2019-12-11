SAN ANTONIO — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points, Dillon Brooks added 21 and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on for a 113-109 victory against the Spurs on Monday night at the AT&T Center.

The loss is the second in a row, both at home, for the Silver and Black (5-5). Memphis (3-7) had lost its previous two games, but looked sharp against a Spurs team that is having problems finding its groove.

The Silver and Black start a two-game road trip Wednesday in Minnesota.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay led the Spurs' scoring with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Derrick White (15), Bryn Forbes (14) and DeMar DeRozan (12) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

The Grizzlies shot 50.6 percent overall (44-87) and 39.3 percent (11-28) from the three-point line. Jackson nailed 4 of 6 three-pointers.

The Spurs shot 47.2 percent overall (42-89) and 40 percent (12-30) from beyond the arc.

Up by three at the half, the Grizzlies outscored the Silver and Black 34-26 to take a 91-80 lead after three quarters.

White completed a three-point play to give the Spurs their only lead of the first half, 52-51, with 1:30 left in the second quarter.

The Silver and Black outscored the Grizzlies 32-22 in the second period, but Jackson knocked down a buzzer-beating three to give Memphis a 57-54 lead at the half.

Jackson led the Grizzlies with 15 points, hitting 6 of 12 shots, including 3 of 5 from the three-point line. Brooks (12) and Jonas Valanciunas (10) also scored in double figures for Memphis in the first half.

The Grizzlies shot 51.1 percent overall (23-45) and 45.5 percent (5-11) from beyond the arc in the first two quarters.

Aldridge and DeRozan led the San Antonio scoring in the first half with 12 and 10 points, respectively. DeRozan and Dejounte Murray each had six rebounds.

The Spurs shot 45.8 percent (22-48) overall in the first half, and hit 3 of 9 three-pointers for 33.3 percent.

Memphis led by as many as 16 points in the first period and were up 35-22 heading into the second quarter.

