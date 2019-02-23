Fourth Quarter: Spurs 117, Raptors 120

Close, but no dice.

The Spurs lose their first game out of the All-Star Break in dramatic fashion after Kawhi Leonard made two free throw shots to cement a victory with 0.2 seconds left and his former team down by three.

Up next for San Antonio (33-27): a Sunday night date in New York against the Knicks.

---

With just under 25 seconds to go, San Antonio leads again, 117-116!

---

With just over two minutes to go in this contest, the Spurs are down by two in Toronto. They'll need one last shot of momentum if they want to leave with a victory, especially after this shot by Belinelli to close the gap.

---

Exactly halfway through the final frame, and the Raptors have re-taken the lead in Toronto.

They lead 106-00.

Third Quarter: Spurs 91, Raptors 88

San Antonio is in good shape heading into the final quarter, up by three points over one of the league's strongest squads.

Five Spurs have scored double-digits in points, but San Antonio will have to make sure Siakam (20 pionts) can't lead the Raptors back down the stretch.

Away we go!

---

A Bertans three-pointer, an emphatic Poeltl dunk and the Spurs are back out in front of this close affair, 86-84 with 1:40 to go in the frame.

---

San Antonio has fought back and is down by only one with 3:33 to go in the third quarter.

DeRozan (18 points, four assists) has continued to dominate on his first trip back in Toronto.

---

The home team has stormed back to take the lead in the third quarter, starting the period off on an 11-4 run to take a six-point lead over San Antonio. Pascal Siakam has led the way, scoring seven of those Raptors points.

Halftime: Spurs 56, Raptors 55

San Antonio is trying to send a message in the first game out of the All-Star Break.

Led by 11 points by DeRozan and Mills, they enter halftime with a one-point lead in Toronto against a team that has lost only five games at home all season.

Can the Spurs pull off the upset?

---

The offensive attack has been a balanced effort on the part of the Spurs so far. Five players have scored at least six points, with DeRozan's 11 points leading everyone on the court.

The game is tied 46-46 with 3:28 to go until halftime.

---

San Antonio has taken the lead!

LaMarcus Aldridge sank two free throws at the charity stripe to give his team a 34-33 lead, and Marco Belinelli promptly followed that up with a timely trey to inject his team with some more momentum.

Oh, and DeRozan did this.

San Antonio is on a 10-0 run, and leads 37-33.

---

Four-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter of tonight's matchup, the two squads have combined for a scant 16 points.

It's a defensive struggle, if the game up until this point is any indication. San Antonio has shot 38.7 percent from the floor so far and Toronto 32.4 percent. The Spurs have struggled on their three-point game, having made only three of their 13 shots from downtown.

The score is 33-32, Toronto, with 7:30 to go.

---

A few minutes into the second frame of Friday's game, it continues to be a tight battle between the Spurs and the second-place team in the East. The Raptors have lost just five games at home this season, and if the first quarter was any indication, the Spurs don't intend on making victory easy for them tonight.

The score is 28-23 with 10:06 to go until halftime.

First Quarter: Spurs 23, Raptors 26

Meanwhile, Davis Bertans is doing Davis Bertans things. He's shooting just a tick under 50 percent from beyond the arc for the season.

---

Led by eight early points from Kyle Lowry, Toronto has opened up a five-point lead on San Antonio with just over three minutes to go.

DeRozan has a team-high five points for San Antonio, with Rudy Gay having chipped in another four.

---

Derrick White is seeing the hardwood for the first time in a while, and it isn't taking him long to make an impact.

Toronto leads 18-15.

---

Nearly halfway through the first quarter, it's been a fairly low-scoring affair as the Raptors and Spurs shake off the rust after the All-Star Break. With 6:52 to go, Toronto leads 12-10.

---

This is DeRozan's first trip back to Toronto since being traded, and the fans there made it clear how much they miss him.

Pregame

10 days after their last game, the Spurs are ready to begin this season's homestretch. And that begins Friday night in Toronto, DeMar DeRozan's old stomping grounds.

He notched the first triple-double of his career when the Raptos came to the AT&T Center in January. Of course, the Spurs will also be going up against some guy named Kawhi Leonard, but we don't have to talk about him.

And, just in case you forgot, the Spurs' last game was a dramatic battle against Memphis on Feb. 12, one that went in San Antonio's favor, 108-107. Entering play on Friday the Silver and Black occupy the seventh spot in the Western Conference Standings with a 33-26 record, while Toronto is second in the East with their 43-16 record.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. CT. Follow along here for quarter-by-quarter updates and analysis.