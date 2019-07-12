SAN ANTONIO — On the ropes late in regulation for the second straight game, the Spurs dug deep Friday night and pulled out another improbable overtime victory at the AT&T Center.

Dejounte Murray nailed a 16-foot jumper with 29 seconds left in OT and LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double in his return from a thigh injury, leading the Silver and Black to a 105-104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Spurs (9-14) were coming off a 135-133 double-overtime victory against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center.

Aldridge, who had missed two consecutive games with a sore right thigh, finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds Friday night.

The Kings missed four shots, including two three-pointers by Trevor Ariza, on their final possession following Murray's go-ahead bucket..

The Spurs won back-to-back games for the first time since starting the season 3-0. They are 6-14 since then and lost eighth straight before ending the skid against the Knicks two weeks ago in New York.

DeMar DeRozan also had a double-double for San Antonio, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Patty Mills (13), Jakob Poeltl (13) and Marco Belinelli (11) rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Spurs.

Down by nine with 1:50 left, the Silver and Black outscored the Kings 11-2 the rest of the fourth quarter. San Antonio forced overtime on a three-pointer by Belinelli that tied the game at 100 with 4.1 seconds left in regulation.

Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes led the scoring for the Kings (8-13) with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Trailing 52-42 at the half, Sacramento outscored San Antonio 30-17 in the third quarter to take a 72-69 lead into the fourth period.

DeRozan nailed two three-pointers and scored 10 points to spark the Spurs to a 52-42 lead at the half. DeRozan, one of the best mid-range shooters in the NBA, had made only 2 of 9 three-pointers in the first 22 games of the season. He hit 2 of 4 in the first half against the Kings.

The Silver and Black shot 43.8 percent (21-48) overall and 30 percent (6-20) from the three-point line in the first two quarters.

Sacramento had a tough time finding the basket in the first half, shooting 34.1 percent (15-44) overall and 22.2 percent (4-18) from beyond the arc. Yogi Ferrell led the Kings' scoring with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Gay, who started, had seven points in the first quarter. The Spurs led 21-17 after one period.