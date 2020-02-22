Fourth Quarter:

Spurs hang on and win a tough game in Utah 113-104. Dejounte led all scorers with 23, making this the first time in his career with back-to-back 20-point games. LaMarcus, DeMar, Bryn, Patty and Derrick all scored in double figures, and the Spurs shot 10-20 from deep as a team.

With 6:01 left in the game, Derrick White comes into the game for Bryn Forbes. Fans have been clamoring for the Derrick/Dejounte pairing to close games.

---

Bryn Forbes slides under Jordan Clarkson on a three, refs call a flagrant 1 and Clarkson hits three free throws before the Jazz get the ball back. Spurs by 12 with 5:39 remaining.

---

Every time Utah goes on a little run, the Spurs counter and regain control of the game. Spurs by 16.

---

The Jazz have extended a 16-3 run to cut San Antonio's lead to 12 with 10 minutes to play.

Third Quarter: Spurs lead 93-75

The Jazz opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run and closed with a 7-0 run, but the Spurs outscored them 28-17 in between.

---

21 points for Murray on 10-13 shooting, mostly pulling up in soft underbelly of Utah's mid-range defense. Kid has it going on.

---

Utah scores five straight out of the break, Pop calls time, and the Spurs go on a little run of their own behind more shooting from Dejounte.

Second Quarter: Spurs head to halftime up 65-46

San Antonio has extended the lead to 44-32 thanks to sharp shooting from everybody. Bryn Forbes is the first Spur in double digits on 3-5 shooting from deep, and Aldridge scored from the paint to the arc.

Utah started to pull back into the game, but then San Antonio ripped off a 17-0 run to finish the half strong. Every single Spur is doing their job at a high level.

First Quarter: Spurs take 27-21 lead

Spurs lead 27-21 after the first quarter, looking sharp in their first minutes of the home stretch of the season. Every Spurs starter has scored, and DeMar DeRozan has already dished 5 dimes.

---

Dejounte Murray is building on a solid first half of the season, hitting two elbow jumpers right out of the gate. DeMar DeRozan looks sharp in his first game in two weeks.

Pregame

Cool, calm and collected after the All-Star Break, San Antonio (23-31) begins post-All-Star Break action with a visit to Utah (36-19) in search of beginning a push into the playoff picture.

The Silver and Black have won just three of their last 10 games, having last defeated the Thunder on Feb. 11. That was their first win on the Rodeo Road Trip after five straight losses; they're hoping to spin it into a new winning streak.

"The beauty of it, being able to compete in this stretch, is going out there and making that attempt to make it, to kind of switch the narrative and kind of fight back and be that underdog type of story," the Spurs' DeMar DeRozan said.

One of the top teams in the West, the Jazz have been streaky as of late, having followed up a five-game losing streak with four straight wins before the ASB. They currently sit fourth in the conference standings.

Tipoff for Friday's game is at 8 p.m. CT; follow along here for live updates.