Want to work for the Spurs? A job fair is coming up at the AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is looking for 200 new part-time employees to help provide support at games and entertainment events at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.
The organization is hosting a job fair at the AT&T Center Tuesday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Job offers will be made to successful candidates on the spot at the job fair. Benefits to part-time employees will include flexible scheduling, employee referral program, fan shop discounts and more.
Part Time Opportunities Include
- Fan operations representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers)
- Guest services representatives
- Building operations crew members
- 50/50 Raffle representatives
- Event security guards
- SAFC security guards
- Incident report writers
- Building security guards
The hours for the jobs typically include nights, weekends and holidays. You can get a head start on the job fair by visiting the SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.