Want to work for the Spurs? A job fair is coming up at the AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is looking for 200 new part-time employees to help provide support at games and entertainment events at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

The organization is hosting a job fair at the AT&T Center Tuesday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job offers will be made to successful candidates on the spot at the job fair. Benefits to part-time employees will include flexible scheduling, employee referral program, fan shop discounts and more.

Part Time Opportunities Include

Fan operations representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers)

Guest services representatives

Building operations crew members

50/50 Raffle representatives

Event security guards

SAFC security guards

Incident report writers

Building security guards