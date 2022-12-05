x
Want to work for the Spurs? A job fair is coming up at the AT&T Center

The organization is hosting a job fair at the AT&T Center Tuesday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is looking for 200 new part-time employees to help provide support at games and entertainment events at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

Job offers will be made to successful candidates on the spot at the job fair. Benefits to part-time employees will include flexible scheduling, employee referral program, fan shop discounts and more. 

Part Time Opportunities Include

  • Fan operations representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers)
  • Guest services representatives
  • Building operations crew members
  • 50/50 Raffle representatives
  • Event security guards
  • SAFC security guards
  • Incident report writers
  • Building security guards

The hours for the jobs typically include nights, weekends and holidays. You can get a head start on the job fair by visiting the SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

