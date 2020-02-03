Indiana Pacers (36-24) vs. Spurs (25-33)

When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 54-39

Last season: Tied 1-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs 111, Pacers 100, Nov. 23, 2018, Indianapolis

Pacers' last game: Beat Cleveland Cavaliers 113-104, Saturday, Cleveland

Spurs' last game: Beat Indiana Pacers 114-113, Saturday, AT&T Center

Pacers' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won three

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won one

Pacers' injury/inactive report: Guard/forward Jeremy Lamb (left knee; torn ACL), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (right shoulder; strain), doubtful; forward Chimezie Metu (G League), out; center Jakob Poeltl (right MCL; sprain), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: The Spurs complete a three-game homestand Monday night. The game against the Pacers is the front end of a back-to-back for the Silver and Black, who start a stretch of three straight road games Tuesday at Charlotte. San Antonio plays at Brooklyn on Friday and ends the week Sunday in Cleveland . . . The Spurs' next home game after Monday night is on Tuesday, March 10, against Dallas. Indiana, 15-14 on the road this season, is sixth in the Eastern Conference standings

GAME PREVIEW

After ending a two-game skid Saturday night with a 114-113 win over the Orlando Magic, the Spurs look to build on the momentum of the stirring victory as they continue their bid to make the playoffs.

The Magic led 111-107 with two minutes left, but Bryn Forbes capped a 7-0 Spurs run with a three-pointer that proved to be the difference in the nail-biter at the AT&T Center.

Trailing Memphis by three games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Silver and Black will take a win any way they can in the season's stretch run.

“They don’t tell you how you win, you just show how many you got," Spurs guard Derrick White said. "So if we win by one (point) or we win by 50, it doesn’t matter as long as we win."

The Silver and Black, who cap a three-game homestand Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, are eight games under .500 at 25-33. The Spurs play 13 of their last 24 games at the AT&T Center, where they are a mediocre 15-13 this season. That's quite a comedown for a franchise that went 40-1 at home just four years ago.

San Antonio made the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive year last season, tying the NBA record set by the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers franchise from 1950 to 1971. The Spurs have the longest active playoff streak among franchises in the four major North American sports leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL).

The Silver and Black have made the playoffs every year since the 1997-98 season when Tim Duncan was a rookie.

Guard Bryn Forbes scored the Spurs' last five points on a layup and a three-pointer to lift the Silver and Black to a 114-113 home victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

AP

With LaMarcus Aldridge missing his second consecutive game with a strained right shoulder, Trey Lyles stepped up in a big way for the Spurs on Saturday night. He scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2 of 4 from three-point distance, and added nine rebounds and four steals.

The Spurs listed Aldridge as doubtful for Monday's game on their injury report Sunday and announced that reserve center Jakob Poeltl is out with a sprained right MCL.

The team's frontcourt took another hit Saturday night when Poeltl, who started against the Magic, left the game in the first quarter after bumping knees with an Orlando player. An MRI later revealed Poeltl has a sprained right MCL.

The Silver and Black did not release a timetable for Poeltl's return, but he posted on his Facebook page that he expects to be sidelined two to four weeks.

With Poeltl out for most of Saturday's game, second-year pro Drew Eubanks came off the bench and played well, scoring 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting and even nailing his only three-point attempt.

“It’s tough to replace Jakob because of all the great things he does,” Eubanks said. “He brings energy and blocks shots, and it’s even tougher to replace LA (Aldridge). My job is just to come in, bring energy, hustle, and points are just the cherry on top.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised Eubanks and joked about the three-pointer he let fly.

"I was really proud of Drew for coming in and keeping his composure, and he even hit a three, which we told him, 'Don’t ever try to take that shot again," Popovich said. "Once was enough, but he did a good job."

Eubanks, who played 16 minutes and 30 seconds, has spent most of the season with the Spurs' G League team in Austin.

Veteran forward Rudy Gay, who has struggled for most of the season, also figured prominently in the win over the Magic. He scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and knocked down 4 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc.

"Rudy was great," Popovich said. "He played a great game on both ends of the court."