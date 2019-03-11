Los Angeles Lakers (4-1) vs. Spurs (4-1)

When, where: Sunday, 6 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 89-82

Last season: Spurs won 3-1

Last meeting: Spurs 133, Lakers 120, Dec. 7, 2018, AT&T Center

Lakers' last game: Defeated Mavericks 119-110, OT, Friday, Dallas

Spurs' last game: Defeated Warriors 127-110, Friday, San Francisco

Lakers' injury/inactive report: Forward Kostas Antetokounmpo (G League), out; center DeMarcus Cousins (rehabilitation, right knee), out; guard Talen Horton-Tucker (G League), out; forward Kyle Kuzma (stress reaction, left ankle), probable; guard/forward Zach Norvell Jr. (G League), out; guard Rajon Rondo (mile right calf strain), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Guard/forward Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quindarry Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: Sunday's game will be the fourth of four in a row against Western Conference opponents for the Spurs, who are tied with the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves for first place in the West standings.

The Lakers have won four straight since losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in their season opener. The Spurs started the season 3-0 at home before falling to the Clippers on Thursday night in their first road game . . . The Silver and Black went 32-9 at home and 16-25 on the road last season.

GAME PREVIEW

Fans clad in purple and gold are expected to turn out in large numbers Sunday night when the Spurs square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at the AT&T Center.

One of the favorites to take the NBA title this season, the Lakers have won four straight after losing their season opener to Kawhi Leonard and the rival Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers, Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied for first in the Western Conference standings.

Led by the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are playing with the verve that has been missing during a playoff drought that reached six seasons in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the Spurs keep chugging along, although they are no longer one of the NBA's elite teams. Led by Patty Mills and Trey Lyles, the Silver and Black rolled to a 127-110 road victory against depleted Golden State on Friday night.

Mills came off the bench to hit 6 of 9 three-pointers and score 31 points, three shy of his career high, and Lyles finished with a career-high 14 rebounds.

"Patty has been a great player for a lot of years, a great competitor, a great teammate, a great winner," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Tonight, he was huge again.”

Spurs guard Patty Mills scored 31 points and knocked down 6 of 9 three-pointers in Friday night's 127-110 road victory against the Golden State Warriors.

Associated Press

Lyles, who played the previous two seasons with Denver before signing with San Antonio in July, has started the Silver and Black's first five games and is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

"He is a solid player, he is doing a good job for us," Popovich said of Lyles. "He gets loose balls, he has great hands and I think his shots are going to start to drop."

Lyles is averaging only 2.8 points.

"He is a good shooter, but that hasn’t come yet," Popovich said. "I just think he is just deferring a little bit too much probably, hoping it just goes in instead of just letting it go.”

The Spurs started the season 3-0 before losing to the Clippers 103-97 on Thursday night. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points against the Warriors after finishing with only five the previous. He also had eight rebounds to become the first NBA player to eclipse the 8,000-rebound and 18,000-point milestones since he was drafted in 2006. Aldridge has scored 18,689 points.

Aldridge credited forward DeMar DeRozan, who finished with a game-high 11 assists, for getting him the ball with timely passes.

"It was great," Aldridge said. "I had some good looks in the first quarter that he threw to me. Just trying to stay with it. Got to keep shooting and I thought he definitely came out looking for me in the third."

Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis, left, and LeBron James have averaged a combined 45.6 points, 19 rebounds and 13.6 assists in their first five games as teammates.

Associated Press

Aldridge had 12 points in the third quarter, when the Silver and Black took control with a 40-point period.

"Just trying to take the shots with confidence and they went in and I just got going," Aldridge said. "He (DeRozan) was definitely great at trying to find guys and trying to get to the rim. I thought that was great for us, for sure.”

The Lakers haven't stood at the NBA summit since winning their second of two straight titles in 2009-10. Although it's early in the season, the outlook appears promising for L.A.

James opted out of his contract with Cleveland in June 2018 to sign with the Lakers, but his first season in Los Angeles was marred by injuries that limited him to 55 games.

Determined to become one of the league's elite teams again, the Lakers took a major step toward that objective by adding All-NBA forward Anthony Davis to their roster this summer.

James and Davis are averaging a combined 45.6 points, 19 rebounds and 13.6 assists this season. Healthy again and still going strong at age 34, James has averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 10.8 assists in the team's 4-1 start.

Former Spurs guard Danny Green, now a starting guard for the Lakers, is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in his first season in Los Angeles.

Associated Press

Davis, who played his first NBA seasons with New Orleans, is averaging a team-high 29.2 points and 11.6 rebounds.

The Lakers are coming off a 119-110 overtime victory against the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday night. James had his first triple-double of the season in the win, finishing with 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds in more than 42 minutes. He also had four steals.

James had the assist on the buzzer-beating three-pointer by former Spur Danny Green that sent the game into OT. James came up big in the extra period, scoring nine of L.A.'s 16 points.

Davis had a stellar game himself, finishing with 31 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 43 minutes. Green scored 14 points in 34 minutes.

Green, who played on the Spurs' last championship team in 2014, is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. He has started all five games in his first season with L.A.

Green went to Toronto in July 2018 as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Leonard to the Raptors. He signed with the Lakers this summer after helping Toronto win its first league title.