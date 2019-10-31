Spurs (3-0) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-2)

When, where: Thursday, 9:30 p.m., Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV: KENS 5, 9 p.m.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 128-42

Last season: Series tied 2-2

Last meeting: Clippers 103, Spurs 95, Jan. 20, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Beat Portland Trail Blazers 113-110, Wednesday, AT&T Center

Clippers' last game: Lost to Utah Jazz 110-96, Thursday, Salt Lake City

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League), out; guard/forward Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Clippers' injury/inactive report: Not yet submitted.

Notable: Thursday night's game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs. The pregame show starts at 7. The clash with the Clippers will be the third of 14 Spurs games broadcast by KENS 5 this season.

The game against the Clippers will be the second of four in a row against Western Conference opponents for the Spurs, who beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-110 on Monday. After playing the Clippers on the first night of a road back-to-back, the Silver and Black meet the Golden State Warriors on Friday and host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Spurs went 32-9 at home and 16-25 on the road last season.

GAME PREVIEW

Their season-opening, three-game homestand a success, the Spurs got in one more workout Wednesday before leaving town for their first road trip of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Silver and Black get their first look at former teammate Kawhi Leonard as a Los Angeles Clipper on Thursday night, and play the banged-up Golden State Warriors on Friday.

The Spurs should know more about themselves after completing the road back-to-back, although Golden State will be without high-scoring guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

"Just got to take of business," veteran Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge said. "Take the things that we've done well and do them better."

Curry broke his left hand in the Warriors' 121-110 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, and Thompson is expected to miss the entire season after sustaining an ACL injury in the 2019 Finals.

San Antonio held on for a 113-110 victory against Portland on Wednesday to start the season 3-0 at home. The game against the Trail Blazers was their first of four straight against Western Conference opponents. The Silver and Black end the stretch against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at the AT&T Center.

"A lot of confidence," Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan said, when asked about the team's mindset heading into Thursday night's game. "We did a great job taking care of home last year, but struggled on the road. Now we've got to focus on the road and understand that we've got to come out with the same type of intensity, and do the same thing on the road."

Leonard was held out of the Clippers' 110-96 road loss to Utah on Wednesday for "load management" – coach Doc Rivers says he has a sore knee – but is expected to play Thursday night.

Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million maximum contract with the Clippers in July after leading the Raptors to their first league championship and being named Finals MVP last June.

Leonard, who helped lead the Silver and Black to their last NBA title in 2014, played seven seasons with San Antonio before his relationship with the franchise fell apart. Leonard asked to be traded after a mysterious quad injury limited him to nine games in his final season (2017-18) with the Spurs.

The diagnosis of Leonard’s injury and rehabilitation led to a rift between him and the Spurs. Leonard got a second opinion on the injury in New York and ended up doing his rehab work there, cutting ties with the Silver and Black’s medical staff.

After months of frustration on both sides, Leonard and veteran guard Danny Green were traded to the Raptors for DeRozan, 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl and a protected first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Spurs wound up selecting Kentucky guard/forward Sheldon Johnson with the pick in June.

Leonard has averaged 27.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in four games this season. Thursday night's game will be the first of four this season between the Silver and Black and the Clippers, who are expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

DeRozan was asked if he's looking forward to playing against Leonard.

“I enjoy going against any great player in the league, especially guys that are two-way players,” DeRozan said. "It's always fun to go out there and look for any kind of challenge. The next game for us is a big challenge. Go out there and have fun and compete."

The Spurs went 1-1 against Leonard and the Raptors last season, rolling to an 18-point victory in their first meeting Jan. 3 at the AT&T Center, and falling in the final minute of the rematch 120-117 on Feb. 22 in Toronto.

DeRozan was outstanding in his first game against his former team, finishing with the first triple-double of his career with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. While DeRozan was cheered on by Spurs fans, Leonard was booed and jeered the moment he stepped on the AT&T Center court.

DeRozan was cheered on by fans six weeks later in Toronto, where he played for nine seasons before getting traded to San Antonio. As fate had it, DeRozan and Leonard figured in the pivotal play of the rematch.

With the Spurs clinging to a one-point lead, DeRozan slipped as he brought the ball up the court. Leonard scooped up the ball and went the other way for a breakaway dunk.

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds in Monday night's 113-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

DeRozan was asked if he watched the Raptors' championship ring ceremony last week.

“I just didn’t want to,” he said. “I saw highlights, though. The night before I talked to all the guys I played with, congratulated them.”

