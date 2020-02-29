Orlando Magic (27-32) vs. Spurs (24-33)

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

TV: KENS 5, pregame show starts at 7 p.m.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 43-19

Last season: Tied 1-1

Season series: Magic lead 1-0

Last meeting: Magic 111, Spurs 109, Nov. 15, Orlando, Fla.

Magic's last game: Beat Minnesota Timberwolves 136-125, Friday, Orlando

Spurs' last game: Lost to Dallas Mavericks 109-103, Wednesday, AT&T Center

Magic's last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won three

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7 lost two

Magic's injury/inactive report: Not yet submitted

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (right shoulder; strain), out; forward Chimezie Metu (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: Saturday night's game against the Magic will be broadcast by KENS 5, the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs. The pregame show starts at 7 . . . The Silver and Black end their three-game homestand Monday against the Indiana Pacers . . . Orlando will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic, seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, beat Minnesota on Friday night in Orlando for their third straight victory . . . The Spurs play three consecutive road games after facing the Pacers on Monday. San Antonio plays at Charlotte on Tuesday, Brooklyn on Friday and Cleveland next Sunday. The Silver and Black's next home game after Saturday night will be against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 10.

GAME PREVIEW

That sound you hear coming from the vicinity of the AT&T Center is the clock ticking away on the Spurs' chances of making the playoffs for a league-record 23rd consecutive season.

After going 2-6 on their annual Rodeo Road Trip, the Silver and Black talked about the importance of stringing together victories to draw closer to a postseason berth.

Considering how they've struggled this season, the Spurs have little room for error as they fight to remain in contention for the playoffs with 25 games left on their schedule.

"It seems like we get in this position, and it's all by yourselves, but we've got to be able to string them together here and find some good mojo and lock that in," veteran guard Patty Mills said Friday after practice.

While Wednesday night's 109-103 home loss to Dallas dropped them nine games below .500, the Silver and Black (24-33) trail Memphis (28-31) by only three games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings.

Based on the winning percentage of their opponents, the Grizzlies have the league's toughest schedule in the season's stretch run. Memphis has lost two straight since San Antonio fell to Dallas.

Still, the Spurs trail No. 9 New Orleans (26-33), No. 10 Portland (26-24) and No. 11 Sacramento (25-34).

The Silver and Black, who continue their three-game homestand Saturday night against Orlando, need wins against the Magic and then Indiana on Monday to gain some traction going into a three-game road trip next week.

Spurs guard Lonnie Walker, who started against Dallas on Wednesday night, had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2 of 2 from three-point distance, in the Silver and Black's 109-103 loss at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

"This is the playoffs," guard Bryn Forbes said. "You know what I mean? If we don't pretty much win the majority of these (remaining games), we're not in the playoffs. So, yeah, it's absolutely the playoffs for us."

To hear them tell it, the Spurs remain confident about their playoff chances despite the odds they face.

"Honestly, I think we've been playing well," Forbes said. "We've been beating teams by 20 in the first half. We'll be rolling and then we kind of mess it up in the end. But, obviously, we've got the talent. We're obviously a good enough team. It's just if we can put it all together for the last 25 games."

The Silver and Black trailed the Mavericks by as many as 19 points in the second quarter before they battled back. Mills gave the Spurs their last lead, 93-92, with a three-pointer at 5:20 of the fourth period, and Lonnie Walker IV tied the game at 96 with another three.

But after a three-point play by Kristaps Porzingis put Dallas ahead to stay with 3:45 remaining, Porzingis, Seth Curry and Doncic nailed three consecutive three-pointers to give the Mavs a 108-96 lead that effectively sealed the outcome with 1:52 left.

"I mean, it's frustrating man," point guard Dejounte Murray said. "You know, as an individual and as a team. I can speak for myself. I just hate losing. It's hard to go home knowing that we're fighting, fighting to get in the playoffs, and games just slip away.

"So, it's tough, it's frustrating. But what can we do? You win and you lose, and you've got to move on to Saturday now."

The Spurs played the Mavs without power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Aldridge went through Friday's non-contact practice without a problem but is still listed as questionable for Saturday's game with a strained right shoulder.

San Antonio made the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive year last season, tying the NBA record set by the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers franchise from 1950 to 1971. The Spurs have the longest active playoff streak among franchises in the four major North American sports leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL).

The Silver and Black have made the playoffs every year since the 1997-98 season when Tim Duncan was a rookie.