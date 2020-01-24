Phoenix Suns (18-26) vs. Spurs (20-23)

When, where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 98-77

Last season: Spurs won 3-1

Season series: Spurs lead 2-0

Last meeting: Spurs 120, Suns 118, Monday, Phoenix

Suns' last game: Lost to Indiana Pacers 112-87, Wednesday, Phoenix

Spurs' last game: Beat Pelicans 121-117, Wednesday, Memphis

Suns' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost two

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won three

Suns' injury/inactive report: Center/forward Aron Baynes (left hip; soreness), doubtful; guard Jared Harper (G League), out; forward Cameron Johnson (right quad; contusion), out; forward/center Frank Kaminsky, (right patella; stress fracture), out; guard Jalen Lecque (G League), out; forward Tariq Owens (G League), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward/guard Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: Friday night's clash is the start of a two-game home stand for the Spurs, who play the Toronto Raptors at 3 p.m. Sunday . . . The Silver and Black play four of their next five games at home before starting their annual Rodeo Road Trip against the Clippers on Monday, Feb. 3, in Los Angeles. San Antonio plays at Chicago on Monday before hosting Utah on Wednesday and Charlotte next Saturday . . . The Spurs are No. 8 in the Western Conference standings, only a half-game ahead of No. 9 Memphis. The Silver and Black trail No. 7 Oklahoma City by five games. The top eight teams in each of the NBA's two conference qualify for the playoffs.

GAME PREVIEW

A midseason surge that includes victories against league-leading Milwaukee and three other Eastern Conference heavyweights has given the Spurs some much-needed momentum as they draw closer to their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

Heading into Friday night's clash with Phoenix at the AT&T Center, the Silver and Black (20-23) have won three straight and are 6-3 in their last nine games.

Coming off a 121-117 road victory against New Orleans on Wednesday, the Spurs hadn't won more than two consecutive games since starting the season 3-0.

"We’re getting better," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "We had a tough start with Dejounte (Murray) coming back after a year off, so we really did not have much rhythm at the point, and that’s important. That’s the most important guy on the court. It took us a while to get over that. And we figured out, us coaches, who we want on the floor and what combinations and all that.

"We’ve got a lot of young kids out there, so it took us a while, but I think we’re on the right track and we’re starting to play pretty consistent basketball. The best part is that they stay the course. They don’t get intimidated. They don’t get off of what we’re trying to do."

The Silver and Black have gone 15-12 since losing eight straight from Nov. 9 to Nov. 22, and also have won four of their last six road games. The stretch includes wins against Boston and defending champion Toronto. They also beat Miami on Sunday at the AT&T Center. Miami, Toronto and Boston are second, third and fourth, respectively, in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Spurs led New Orleans by 20 points before hanging on for the win and spoiling the pro debut of highly heralded Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NBA Draft.

"I'm happy for them," Popovich said, referring to his players. "To be able to do this on the road. It’s our third game in four nights. It's a pretty good sign for the young kids.”

Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and a season-high 14 rebounds in the Spurs' 121-117 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 32 points and a season-high 14 rebounds in the win over New Orleans.

"The whole game, he was huge," Spurs guard Derrick White said. "Obviously, he hit those big shots down the stretch. Big free throws. He was huge all game . . . beast on the boards. He kind of controlled the tempo for us.”

DeMar DeRozan (20), Murray (13), White (12) and Bryn Forbes (11) also scored in double figures for the Silver and Black. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 15 of the last 16 games.

The Spurs are 2-0 against the Suns this season, but both games have been close. San Antonio won 121-119 in overtime on Dec. 14 in Mexico City, and 120-118 on Monday in Phoenix.

White had a stellar performance in Monday's victory, coming off the bench to score 25 points and dish out seven assists. Both are season highs for White, who is in his third season with the Silver and Black. He made 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from three-point distance.

White had 11 points and six assists in the win over Miami on Sunday.

Popovich was succinct when he was asked after the game against Phoenix what White was doing well: "Everything."

Suns guard Devin Booker was outstanding in Monday's loss to the Spurs, scoring 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.