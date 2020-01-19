Miami Heat (29-12) vs. Spurs (17-23)

When, where: Sunday, 2 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 43-21

Last season: Heat won 2-0

Season series: Heat lead 1-0

Last meeting: Heat 106, Spurs 100, Wednesday, Miami

Heat's last game: Beat Thunder 115-108, Friday, Oklahoma City

Spurs' last game: Lost to Atlanta Hawks 121-120, Friday, AT&T Center

Heat's last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won two

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost two

Heat's injury/inactive report: Forward/center Kyle Alexander (G League), out; guard Tyler Herro (left knee; bruise), questionable; forward/guard KZ Okpala (G League), out; guard Gabe Vincent (G League), out; forward/guard Justise Winslow (lower back; bone bruise), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Rudy Gay (illness), doubtful; guard Dejounte Murray (illness), questionable; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: Sunday's game, the second in five days between San Antonio and Miami, is the front end of a back-to-back for the Spurs. The Silver and Black play at Phoenix on Monday and continue a two-game road trip in New Orleans on Wednesday. New Orleans forward Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is expected to make his pro debut against the Spurs. San Antonio has slipped to No. 10 in the Western Conference standings, two games behind No. 8 Memphis. The top eight teams in each of the league's two conferences qualify for the playoffs.

GAME PREVIEW

Given the Spurs' maddening inconsistency this season, it's a question begging to be asked: Which Silver and Black team will take the floor for Sunday afternoon's game against the Miami Heat?

The only constant for the Spurs (17-23) as they reach the midway point of the campaign has been their uneven play from game to game. The team's performance the past two weeks have reflected those perplexing swings.

After beating Milwaukee, which owns the NBA's best record, on Jan. 6 at the AT&T Center, the Silver and Black went on the road and defeated Boston and Toronto, two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, in two of their next three games.

San Antonio ended a four-game road trip with a six-point loss to Miami last Wednesday, but the smart money figured the Spurs would bounce back in Friday night's rematch with lowly Atlanta at the AT&T Center. As things turned out, the Silver and Black's tendency to blow games against teams they should beat reared its ugly head again.

Kevin Huerter nailed a three-pointer with 6.3 seconds left to complete a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback that gave the Hawks a stunning 121-120 victory. Atlanta, which has the second-worst record in the league at 10-33, won the two-game season series against San Antonio with the win.

The Silver and Black will finish the first half of the season with a losing record for the first time since 1996-97 when Tim Duncan was a senior at Wake Forest. San Antonio fell into the NBA lottery and selected Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick in 1997. The rest, as they say, is history.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich harped on his team's defensive breakdowns in the fourth quarter against the Hawks.

"We were not solid down the stretch, and it's what has bitten us in the ass the whole year," Popovich said. "Too many mistakes down the stretch and that's what always seems to happen when we lose a basketball game."

Veteran Spurs guard Patty Mills is an Australian whose mother is Aboriginal and whose father is from the Torres Strait Islands.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

The victory snapped a 21-game losing streak in San Antonio for Atlanta, which hadn't won in the Alamo City since Feb. 15, 1997.

Spurs guard Patty Mills, one of the team's leaders, was somber when he spoke with the media after the game.

"Unacceptable stuff," Mills said, referring to the team's costly mistakes on the defensive end down the stretch. "It's all stuff that we can control. It's communication. It's being on the same page. We keep harping about to make sure this is a group effort, not just the guys on the floor.

"You obviously have to stay upbeat and stay positive. Keep on moving forward and keep on learning from them (games). You try not to think back to ones you let slip, and there's been many of them. You've just got to learn from it and hope that putting them in the bank will pay off in the long run."

The spotlight will be on Mills when the Spurs pay homage to indigenous people and cultures across the world at Sunday's game. The idea to honor indigenous people and cultures was initiated by Mills, an Australian whose mother is Aboriginal and whose father is from the Torres Strait Islands.

Sunday's activities will include performances by the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation — a Native American group composed of descendants of indigenous people. They settled what would eventually become San Antonio.

“Coming to San Antonio, being able to share my story, I’ve been accepted as another person who has a different culture to share,” Mills said. “We’ve kind of bonded over that camaraderie, having something in common. That’s why I’ve felt so at home in San Antonio, learning a new culture and sharing my own. I think it works both ways.”

Popovich was asked before Friday night's game against Atlanta about Mills' commitment to recognizing indigenous people and cultures.

"Obviously, he's been engaged in that situation in Australia for a long time, based on his family background and everything," Popovich said. "When he found out about the Indians in Texas, he was very motivated to do the same things here that he's done there (Australia).

"That's what (tonight) Sunday is about from his perspective. He's just a caring individual. He cares about people. This was something that fit perfectly for him and his interests, so that's why he's carried through with it and try to bring attention to it."