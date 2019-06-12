Sacramento Kings (8-12) vs. Spurs (8-14)

When, where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 120-58

Last season: Kings won series 3-0

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Kings 113, Spurs 106, March 31, AT&T Center

Kings' last game: Lost to Trail Blazers 127-116, Wednesday, Portland

Spurs' last game: Beat Houston Rockets 135-133, 2 OT, Tuesday, AT&T Center

Kings' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost two

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won one

Kings' injury/inactive report: Forward Marvin Bagley III (right thumb; fracture), doubtful; guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee; contusion), questionable; guard De'Aaron Fox (left ankle; sprain), out; guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries (G League), out; guard Cory Joseph (low back; soreness), questionable.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (right thigh; soreness), out; guard/forward Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Chimezie Metu (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quindarry Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: After facing Sacramento, the Spurs won't play again until hosting Cleveland next Thursday.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – Despite their problems in the first quarter of the season, the Spurs are going to win back-to-back games again sooner or later.

For the record, the Silver and Black haven't won consecutive games since they started the season 3-0.

The Silver and Black (8-14) have gone 5-14 since then, and lost eight straight before stopping the skid with a win over the Knicks on Nov. 23 in New York.

After rallying for a stirring 135-133 double-overtime victory against Houston on Tuesday, the Spurs get another crack at winning back-to-back games for the first time in nearly six weeks when they host Sacramento on Friday night.

"We've just got to come ready to go," Spurs guard Derrick White said after the team's shootaround Friday morning. "Sacramento is playing really well right now, so we're going to have to be ready to go from the jump."

Friday night's game against Sacramento (8-12) will be San Antonio's last until it hosts Cleveland next Thursday.

"It's been a little crazy this last month or so," White said. "Definitely nice to have a day off, but (we've) got a big game tonight and we need to come ready to go and get this 'W.' Definitely want to go out on a win (before the break)."

Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to score a team-high 28 points in Tuesday night's 135-133 double-overtime victory against the Rockets at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

The Spurs have won two of their last three games, beating Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday and rallying from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit to edge the Rockets. The win over Houston came after a 34-point loss to the Pistons on Sunday in Detroit.

San Antonio is 2-8 this season against opponents with a .500 record or better.

Second-year guard Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to spark the Spurs' rally against Houston.

With San Antonio trailing 115-107 after James Harden made two free throws with 1:46 left in regulation, Walker scored on an alley-oop layup and knocked down back-to-back three-pointers in the final 41 seconds to send the game to OT.

"It was confidence," Walker said, when asked about his big fourth quarter. "My teammates kept me going and once I started feeling it, you know, I’m just going to let it go and play my game. I know what I can and cannot do, and I’m just happy that we played team ball and got this win.”

Walker scored 19 of his career-high 28 points in the fourth period, nailing 7 of 8 shots, including 3 of 4 from the three-point line.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who has missed the last two games with a sore right thigh, is listed as questionable for Friday night. Rudy Gay started in Aldridge's place in the Houston game, finishing with 14 points and five rebounds.