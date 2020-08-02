Spurs (22-29) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-31)

When, where: Saturday, 9 p.m., Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Calif.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 121-58

Last season: Kings won 3-0

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 105, Kings 104, OT, Dec. 6, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Trail Blazers 125-117, Thursday, Portland, Ore.

Kings' last game: Beat Miami Heat 105-97, Friday, Sacramento

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost three

Kings' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won two

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward/center Drew Eubanks (G League), out; forward DeMarre Carroll (illness), day-to-day; forward/guard Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward/center Chimezie Metu (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Kings' injury/inactive report: Forward Marvin Bagley III (left foot; soreness), out.

Notable: The Spurs won back-to-back home games for the first time in more than a month before starting their annual Rodeo Road Trip 0-3. San Antonio is 10th in the Western Conference standings, 3.5 games behind eighth-place Memphis. Portland (24-29) is ninth and leads the Spurs by one game. Sacramento is 13th in the West. The top eight teams in each conference advance to the playoffs . . . After hitting the midway mark of the Rodeo Road Trip in Sacramento on Saturday night, the Spurs have a back-to-back against Denver on Monday and Oklahoma City on Tuesday. After a 10-day break for the All-Star Game, the Silver and Black resume their extended trip in Utah on Friday, Feb. 21. They end the trip against OKC two days later . . . San Antonio's next home game is against Interstate 35 rival Dallas on Feb. 26.

GAME PREVIEW

Mired in a three-game skid that has dropped them seven games below .500, the Spurs get back to the grind Saturday night in Sacramento.

The clash with the Kings will be the midway point of the Silver and Black's annual Rodeo Road Trip, which ends Feb. 23. A loss against the Kings also would put them halfway to their longest losing streak of the season. San Antonio lost eight straight from Nov. 9 to Nov. 22.

The Spurs are coming off a 125-117 setback against the Portland Trail Blazers, who got outstanding games from prolific guard Damian Lillard, center Hassan Whiteside and backup forward/guard Gary Trent Jr.

Lillard finished with 26 points and 10 assists, Whiteside pulled down a season-high 23 rebounds and Trent scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter on four three-points.

Trent's hot shooting sparked Portland, which trailed 92-86 heading into the fourth quarter. His first three-pointer of the period put the Blazers up 101-100 with 8:35 left. Portland never trailed again.

Forward Carmelo Anthony finished with 20 points and nailed 4 of 7 three-pointers for the Blazers, who were 18 of 37 (48.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

“It was Damian that made that happen," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, referring to Portland's three-point shooting. "I mean, it was a good day until Damian broke it open with his basketball play.

"He got through the double-teams and split pick and rolls and found his teammates, and they knocked down shots. He was the generator, he did a great job in that respect and they knocked them down. That was the difference in the game.”

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, reacting after being called for a foul in a game against Miami on Jan. 15, had 21 points in Thursday's loss to Portland.

AP

Lillard was only 9 of 20 from the field, but he knocked down three three-pointers and dished out a game-high 10 assists.

Spurs forward Trey Lyles had an outstanding game, scoring a season-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 from three-point distance. He also had 10 rebounds and two steals.

"Trey is getting more and more confident, understanding how we want to play and feeling his oats a little bit and understanding that he has to be aggressive," Popovich said. "Not worrying about the outcome of his shot or a bad play, just go play the game with all you've got and he’s starting to do that, so it helps us.”

Lyles signed with San Antonio as a free agent last July after spending his first four NBA seasons with Utah (2015-17) and Denver (2017-19). Utah selected Lyles, who played college ball at Kentucky, with the 12th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.

“I thought he played well," Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan said of Lyles. "He was aggressive, his shot fell, and that’s the Trey that could play like that every single night. He’s had an unconventional journey so far, so you need to find your stability and a place where you can flourish.”

DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 21 and 20 points, respectively, for the Spurs. Derrick White (15), Patty Mills (14) and Bryn Forbes (11) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

Asked what it would take for the Silver and Black to get back on track, DeRozan said: "Consistency, I think we played well for three quarters. Got to be consistent for 48 minutes, as close to 48 minutes as possible. It’s going to take consistency.”