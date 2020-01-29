Utah Jazz (32-14) vs. Spurs (20-26)

When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 105-83

Last season: Jazz won 2-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Jazz 125, Spurs 105, Feb. 9, 2019, Salt Lake City

Jazz's last game: Lost to Houston Rockets 126-117, Monday, Salt Lake City

Spurs' last game: Lost to Bulls 110-109, Monday, Chicago

Jazz's last 10 games/streak: 8-2, lost one

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost three

Jazz's injury/inactive report: Not yet submitted

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (right thumb; sprain), out; forward DeMarre Carroll (illness), day-to-day; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: The Silver and Black have lost three straight for the first time since dropping eight consecutive games from Nov. 9 to Nov. 22 . . . Utah (32-14) is third in the Western Conference, just half a game behind the No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers (33-14). The Jazz lead No. 4 Denver (32-15) by half a game . . . After playing Utah, the Spurs host Charlotte on Saturday before embarking on their annual Rodeo Road Trip on Feb. 23. San Antonio will play eight games in 21 days during the extended trip.

GAME PREVIEW

Times are tough for the Spurs. And things could get worse before they get better.

Frustrated after a 110-109 road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, the Silver and Black have dropped three straight and slipped to six games below .500.

With two games left before they leave town for their annual Rodeo Road Trip, the Spurs face the unenviable task Wednesday night of bouncing back against one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Utah Jazz are coming off a surprising 126-117 loss to the shorthanded Houston Rockets on Monday in Salt Lake City, but they have won 19 of their last 22 games.

Houston played without James Harden (thigh), Russell Westbrook (rest) and Clint Capela (heel), but the Rockets still had enough firepower to hand the Jazz only their fourth loss at home this season.

The Spurs had problems of their own in Chicago. Although playing without power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who will miss his second straight game with a sprained right thumb, San Antonio led by 11 points in the first half and almost pulled out the victory.

But Zach LaVine, who missed 11 of his first 14 shots, scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, including two free throws with 2.1 seconds left, to lead the Bulls' comeback.

DeMar DeRozan had a chance to tie the game after getting fouled with 0.2 seconds left, but he missed the second free throw after making the first. DeRozan had a chance of scoring on a put-back, but the ball dropped off the rim.

Spurs guard Patty Mills, shooting against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, nailed six three-pointers and scored 25 points in Monday night's 110-109 road loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

"I think they [Bulls] competed harder through most of the 48 minutes," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "I think we competed for a half, maybe more than that, but not very consistent. We will get leads and lose them, just making some basic errors, either lack of movement on offense or gross mistakes on defense.

"We are just not a very consistent team. That’s been most of the problem, consistency for 48 minutes.”

DeRozan finished with 36 points and 10 rebounds, and Patty Mills came off the bench to score 25 points. Mills hit 8 of 15 shots, including 6 of 12 from three-point distance. DeRozan, who made 11 of 21 shots, has scored at least 20 points in 17 of the Spurs' last 19 games.

Jakob Poeltl, who started for Aldridge, had a strong performance with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He also finished with three blocks. Trey Lyles (10) rounded out the Spurs' double-figure scoring.

The Silver and Black shot 46.3 overall (38-82) and 40 percent (10-25) from beyond the arc. The Bulls made 42 of 93 (45.2 percent) field-goal attempts and shot 37.8 (14-37) from the three-point line.

Wednesday night's game will be the first this season between Utah and San Antonio. The Jazz took last season's series 2-1, winning both games in Salt Lake City.

Utah coach Quin Snyder coached the Spurs' D League team, the Austin Toros, for three seasons (2007-10). The Toros are now the Austin Spurs, who play in the NBA's G League.