SAN ANTONIO — Spurs (26-35) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (18-45)

When, where: Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

All-time series record: Spurs lead 64-32

Last season: Spurs won 2-0

Season series: Cavs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 117, Cavs 109, OT, Dec. 12, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Nets 139-120, Friday, Cleveland

Cavs' last game: Beat Denver Nuggets 104-102, Saturday, Cleveland

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost one

Cavs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (right shoulder; strain), out; guard Marco Belinelli (illness), out; forward Chimezie Metu ( G League), out; center Jakob Poeltl (right MCL; sprain), out; Lonnie Walker (left shin; contusion), questionable.

Cavs' injury/inactive report: Not yet submitted

Notable: The Spurs have gone 1-1 on their three-game road trip. They squeezed by Charlotte 104-103 on Tuesday before getting routed Friday by the Nets in Brooklyn. San Antonio's next home is Tuesday against Dallas, which is 3-0 against the Spurs this season. The Spurs injury list continues to grow. Guard Lonnie Walker IV is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a shin contusion. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder strain) remains out and is expected to miss his fifth straight game. Center Poeltl, who has an MCL sprain, is also out.

GAME PREVIEW

One step forward and two back.

That pretty much describes how the Spurs have rolled this season.

After starting a three-game road trip with a 104-103 win in Charlotte on Tuesday, the Silver and Black took a 129-120 beating from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

San Antonio was atrocious defensively, giving up 75 points in the first half. For the record, no team has done that against the Spurs with Gregg Popovich as head coach. Brooklyn's 139-point total was also a season-high for a San Antonio opponent, barely eclipsing Washington's total of 138 in November.

Heading into Sunday night's game in Cleveland, the Silver and Black are yielding 112.9 points per 100 possessions. That's the fifth-most in the league and unfamiliar turf for a franchise that has made defense the cornerstone of its success for more than 20 years.

The Spurs made no secret that they were embarrassed with their defensive performance in Brooklyn.

“It was terrible from the beginning," said guard Derrick White, who has proved to be one of the team's best defensive players. "We came out and let them do whatever they wanted.

"We couldn’t keep them in the front. Whatever we tried to do just wasn’t working. We have to be better – both individually and as a team. It wasn’t good at all.”

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, pushing the pace against the Cavaliers on Dec. 12 at the AT&T Center, is averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

Popovich, who has described his team as "defensively challenged" throughout most of the season, minced no words after the lopsided loss to the Nets.

“It was embarrassing defense soft," he said. "Our starting group was really soft defensively. That’s pretty much been tough most of the year. So if another team starts and helps us by not making shots, then the defense doesn’t look as bad.

"If they’re scoring like the Nets did tonight, then you see the hole we get into and we get into that hole quite often."

Sunday's game will be the second in two nights at home for the Cavs.

The Cleveland is 1-0 against the Spurs this season, taking a 117-109 overtime win on Dec. 12 at the AT&T Center. The Cavs are last in the Eastern Conference but are 5-5 in their last 10 games and knocked off Denver on Saturday.

Kevin Love was outstanding in Cleveland's win against San Antonio this season, finishing with 30 points and 17 rebounds. He was 4 of 9 from the three-point line.

Cavs guard Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson also had big games, scoring 28 and 25 points, respectively. A Wagner High School graduate, Clarkson was traded to Utah 11 days after helping Cleveland beat the Spurs.

The Spurs trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 4.5 games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. San Antonio is 12th in the West, but trails No. 9 Sacramento by only one game.

Portland (28-37), No. 11 New Orleans (27-36) and the Spurs (25-35) are virtually tied for 10th.

The Silver and Black play 12 of their last 21 games at home. After meeting Dallas on Tuesday, they host Denver on Friday and Minnesota on Saturday.