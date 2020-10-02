SAN ANTONIO — Spurs (22-30) vs. Denver Nuggets (37-16)

When, where: Saturday, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver

All-time series record: Spurs lead 118-69

Last season: Tied 2-2

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Nuggets 90, Spurs 86, Game 7, Western Conference first-round playoff series, April 27, Denver,

Spurs' last game: Lost to Kings 122-102, Saturday, Sacramento, Calif.

Nuggets' last game: Beat Suns 117-108, Saturday, Phoenix

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost four

Nuggets' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won three

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward/center Drew Eubanks (G League), out; forward DeMarre Carroll (illness), day-to-day; forward/guard Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward/center Chimezie Metu (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out.

Nuggets' injury/inactive report: Guard Will Barton (right knee; inflammation), out; center/forward Bol Bol (left foot; injury management), out; forward/center Mason Plumlee (right cuboid; injury), out; forward Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle; injury), out.

Notable: The Nuggets are second in the Western Conference standings, trailing the Los Angeles Lakers (39-12) by three games. San Antonio remains 10th in the West, 4.5 games behind eighth-place Memphis (27-26). Portland (25-29) is ninth and leads the Spurs by two games. The top eight teams in each conference advance to the playoffs. After Tuesday's game in Oklahoma City, the Silver and Black have a nine-day All-Star break. The Spurs resume their Rodeo Road Trip in Utah on Friday, Feb. 21. They end the trip against OKC two days later. San Antonio's next home game is against Interstate 35 rival Dallas on Feb. 26.

GAME PREVIEW

It may seem like a month since the Spurs won a game, but it hasn't been quite that long. Losses have a way of piling up and clouding the memory.

For the record, the Silver and Black have lost four straight since beating Charlotte 114-90 on Feb. 1. The victory gave San Antonio back-to-back home wins for the first time in a month.

The Spurs start the second half of their eight-game Rodeo Road Trip on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets, who eliminated the Spurs from the playoffs last year in a grinding seven-game series.

Monday's game, the front end of a back-to-back for San Antonio, will be the first meeting between the Western Conference teams this season. While the Nuggets have hovered near the top of the West, the Silver and Black have plummeted to 10th in the standings.

Considering how they've struggled and lost seven of their last nine games, the Spurs will be hard-pressed to break out of their skid in Denver. The Nuggets, on the other hand, are surging, winning three straight and seven of their last nine. Denver has won at Milwaukee and Utah during that stretch.

The only consistent trait about the Spurs this season has been their inconsistency. Coming off a 122-102 loss at Sacramento on Saturday, San Antonio is nowhere close to finding its groove 52 games into the season.

"We have a problem sustaining good play for 48 minutes," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after Saturday's loss. "At the end of the third quarter, the last four minutes, it was a great game and we get outscored 17-2 with the second team out there. That's unacceptable. Those guys have to man up and play better."

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, goes against Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in the Western Conference first-round playoff series last year.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Sacramento led by only three, 52-49, at the break before outscoring the Silver and Black 70-53 in the second half.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray just missed recording a triple-double in the loss, finishing with 17 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 14 points and six assists, was ejected from the game after picking up consecutive technicals in the fourth quarter.

''I felt like we were getting hit all night,'' DeRozan said. ''Every little ticky-tack whatever they did seemed to get called. I just rather it be consistent on both ends.''

Bryn Forbes (16) and Derrick White (13) rounded out the Spurs' double-figure scoring. Forbes hit 4 of 9 three-pointers.

The Kings won the game at the three-point line, knocking down 19 of 35 attempts. The Silver and Black hit 7 of 24 from three-point distance.

Sacramento guard Buddy Hield, who scored a game-high 31 points, made 11 of 17 shots from the field and was a scorching 9 of 10 from beyond the arc.