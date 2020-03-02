Spurs (22-26) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-15)

When, where: Monday, 9:30 p.m., Staples Center, Los Angeles

All-time series record: Spurs lead 129-44

Last season: Tied 2-2

Season series: Clippers lead 2-1

Last meeting: Clippers 134, Spurs 109, Dec. 21, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Beat Charlotte Hornets 114-90, Saturday, AT&T Center

Clippers' last game: Beat Minnesota Timberwolves 118-106, Saturday, Los Angeles

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won two

Clippers' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward DeMarre Carroll (illness), day-to-day; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Clippers' injury/inactive report: Guard/forward Amir Coffey (G League), out; forward Johnathan Motley (G League), out.

Notable: The Clippers are second in the Western Conference standings, 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers, who host the Spurs on Tuesday night at the Staples Center. The Silver and Black will play eight games in 21 days during the extended trip. After the back-to-back in Los Angeles, San Antonio plays Portland on Thursday and ends the week against Sacramento on Saturday. San Antonio starts next week with another back-to-back, squaring off against Denver on Monday and Oklahoma City on Tuesday. After a lengthy All-Star break, the Spurs end the Rodeo Road Trip with games against Utah on Feb. 21 and OKC on Feb. 23. San Antonio's next home game is against Interstate 35 rival Dallas on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

GAME PREVIEW

Still four games under .500 after winning back-to-back home games for the first time in a month, the Spurs face tough odds of closing the gap during their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

The start of the extended trip, alone, couldn't be tougher. The Silver and Black play their first of eight straight road games Monday against former Spur Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, who are second in the Western Conference standings, on the first night of a back-to-back.

The sledding gets tougher on Tuesday when San Antonio takes on the West-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

"It's about to get real, game after game," Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray said after Saturday night's 114-90 comeback win against the Charlotte Hornets at the AT&T Center. "We've just got to go out, play together, have fun, and, like I said, (with a) I-got-your-back, you-got-my-back mentality."

Asked what he would say to his teammates who haven't experienced the challenge of the Rodeo Road Trip, Murray said: "One game at a time. We've got great teams we're going to play, and all I can say is one game at a time from my experiences my rookie year."

The Spurs have left the AT&T Center for most of February since 2003 to make room for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The Silver and Black won't play at home game again until they face the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 26.

Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, blocking a shot by the Hornets' Malik Monk in the Spurs' 114-90 victory Saturday night, had missed the team's two previous games with a sprained right thumb.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

Trailing Charlotte by 19 points with 9:22 left in the third quarter, San Antonio outscored the Hornets 63-20 the rest of the way to their most lopsided victory since beating the Grizzlies by 30 in Memphis on Dec. 23. The Silver and Black allowed only 27 points in the second half after being down 63-50 at the break.

“It's big, especially with that second half that we had," center Jakob Poeltl said. "It really got us going. I hope we can carry that over into our road trip. The spirits are high right now. We've really got to try and ride that wave and keep it going.”

Poeltl scored a season-high 17 points and added seven rebounds and two steals off the bench. He and DeMar DeRozan led the rally for the Spurs in the third quarter, when they outscored the Hornets 29-11.

DeRozan finished the period with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting and Poeltl scored nine points, making 3 of 4 shots. DeRozan, who has scored at least 20 points in 19 of his last 21 games, led the Silver and Black with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

"We were just feeding off of each other," said DeRozan, who also finished with six assists and two steals. "You know, scrambling and trying to help each other and just trying to make a play. Every single guy out there was trying to make a play.

"Whatever it was, whether it was a steal, getting in the passing lane, blocked shot, rebounds, anything. You know, we got a couple in a row. They kind of got a little disoriented and we just fed off that."

Derrick White (12), Patty Mills (11) and Trey Lyles (11) also scored in double figures for San Antonio.

Mills scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, nailing three three-pointers and scoring on a layup as the Spurs broke the game open. He scored San Antonio' s first six points of the final period on back-to-back three-pointers.

"Second half for us was obviously a lot better," Mills said. "We just combined that energy and effort with our execution, especially on the defensive end. We were able to get stops and run out of them. I think it was an example of everyone feeding off each other."