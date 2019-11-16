Portland Trail Blazers (4-8) vs. Spurs (5-7)

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 87-84

Last season: Tied 2-2

Last meeting: Spurs 113, Blazers 110, Oct. 28, AT&T Center

Blazers' last game: Lost to Toronto Raptors 114-106, Wednesday, Portland

Spurs' last game: Lost to Magic 111-109, Friday, Orlando

Blazers' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost two

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost four

Magic's injury/inactive report: Forward/center Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), out; forward/center Pau Gasol (left foot fracture), out; center Jusif Nurkic (left leg fracture), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League), out; guard/forward Keldon Johnson (G League), out; point guard Dejounte Murray (rest), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quindarry Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: After playing Portland, the Spurs start a four-game road trip Monday in Dallas. The game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official television station of the San Antonio Spurs . . . The Silver and Black play at Washington on Wednesday and end the trip with a back-to-back against Philadelphia and the New York Knicks on Friday and Saturday. The Spurs opened the season with a 120-111 victory against the Knicks on Oct. 23 at the AT&T Center . . . San Antonio has yielded 122 points per game during its four-game skid.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO -- Close but no cigar.

The Spurs played well enough to win Friday night, but the Orlando Magic were just a little bit better.

Evan Fournier scored 26 points, including a pair of late three-pointers, and Terrence Ross had 10 of his season-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Magic to a 111-109 victory at the Amway Center.

Orlando won consecutive games for the first time this season while sending San Antonio to its fourth consecutive loss. The Silver and Black (5-7) have lost seven of their last nine games since starting the season 3-0.

“I felt we played hard," Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan said. "We played a great game. Took smart shots. I think the difference in the game was we gave up too many offensive rebounds.

"We couldn’t get the rebounds that we needed when they counted. They did and they kind of executed on those and other than that it was a one-possession game.”

The Spurs host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night before starting a four-game road trip Monday in Dallas. San Antonio capped a three-game homestand at the start of the season with a 113-110 victory over Portland.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets on guard Bryn Forbes as forward Rudy Gay looks on during Friday night's 111-109 loss to the Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Associated Press

The Blazers also have struggled early, losing eight of their first 12 games. They fell to defending NBA champ Toronto in Portland on Wednesday, losing their second straight.

“It is going to be a dogfight," DeRozan said after the loss to Orlando. "We're struggling, they're struggling. It is a must-win for the both of us to try to turn this thing in the right direction. So, tomorrow I am pretty sure we are going to get their best punch and we have to give our best especially going back home.”

The Spurs blew a 16-point first-half lead against the Magic and lost despite outscoring the home team 39-36 from the three-point line. San Antonio shot 50 percent (13-26) from beyond the arc, and Orlando was 12 of 29 for 41.4 percent. The Magic shot the same percentage overall (36-87).

The Silver and Black outshot Orlando from the field, converting 45 of 89 attempts for 50.6 percentage.

Asked what he thought the key to the Magic's victory was, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich replied: “Everything is the key. You’ve got to do everything right. I thought we were pretty poor on the board tonight. I think they hurt us on the board. If there was anything that stands out, it’s the boards they really hurt us on.”

Orlando finished with a 48-41 edge in rebounding and had 14 on the offensive glass to San Antonio's eight.

Another disparity was at the free-throw line, where the Magic had 34 attempts and the Silver and Black only 10. Orlando hit 27 free throws and San Antonio six.

Spurs guard Derrick White came off the bench to score 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the Silver and Black's 113-110 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 28 at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

DeRozan was asked if the disparity at the free-throw line was a key to the Magic's win.

“Most definitely," he said "Shoot 10 free throws. Every single guy on this team was being aggressive trying to get to the board, trying to get to the basket, trying to draw contact. It don’t make no sense we only shot 10 free throws. They came out aggressive. We tried to be aggressive as well.

"I felt like we were being aggressive trying to get to the basket and as a result, we shoot 10 free throws and they shoot 30 something. That is another part of the game I don't understand. We were being aggressive. They were being aggressive using hands, bodying us up, but we didn’t get no calls.”

The Spurs led 56-47 at the half after shooting 53 percent but were outscored 64-53 in the final two quarters. San Antonio has yielded 122 points per game during its losing streak.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge missed all six of his field-goal attempts in the first half and finished with 13 points. Rudy Gay (14), Patty Mills (13), Bryn Forbes (12) and Dejounte Murray (10) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

In the end, the Magic did just enough to squeeze out the victory.

“They made timely shots," Aldridge said. "We were right there. They executed and made shots down the stretch and made tough shots to get back into the game.”