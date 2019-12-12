Cleveland Cavaliers (5-19) vs. Spurs (9-14)

When, where: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 64-31

Last season: Spurs won series 3-0

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs 112, Cavs 90, April 7, Cleveland

Cavs' last game: Lost to Houston Rockets 116-110, Wednesday, Cleveland

Spurs' last game: Beat Sacramento Kings 105-104, OT, Friday, AT&T Center

Cavs' last 10 games/streak: 1-9, lost eight

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, won two

Cavs' injury/inactive report: Forward Tyler Cook (G League), out; forward/center Dean Wade (G League), out; guard/forward Dylan Windler (left lower leg; stress reaction), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League), out; guard/forward Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quindarry Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson, a Wagner High School graduate, has averaged 13.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while playing in all 24 of Cleveland's games this season... After meeting the Cavs, the Spurs play at Phoenix on Saturday and at Houston on Monday. The game against Houston will be broadcast by KENS 5, the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – Well rested after a five-day hiatus from the grind of a taxing schedule, the Spurs put their time off to good use.

After getting some much-needed rest over the weekend, the team returned to its practice facility and got in two spirited workouts on Monday and Tuesday.

"I don't even remember the last time we practiced, to be very honest with you," coach Gregg Popovich said. "Thirty-four days ago, I guess. Fundamentals, basics, muscle memory, execution, the things you would guess at both ends of the court."

The Spurs, who host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, haven't played in a game since pulling out a 105-104 overtime win against the Sacramento Kings last Friday at the AT&T Center.

Popovich gave his players Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday off. It was a welcome respite for a team that played every other day or on back-to-back dates throughout the month of November.

"From time to time during the season, it's mandatory to keep your mental composure and not go crazy," Popovich said. "You've got to get away from it a little bit. Plus, these guys, a lot of them have families.

"They've got duties and responsibilities there. You've got to make sure that there's time for off-the-court appearances and responsibilities."

The victory against Sacramento was the second in a row for the Silver and Black, who hadn't won back-to-back games since starting the season 3-0.

San Antonio (9-14) swept its two-game series with Cleveland (5-19) last season. The Cavs head into their first meeting with the Spurs this season mired in an eight-game losing streak after falling to Houston on Wednesday night. The Silver and Black, 6-14 since their 3-0 start, have won three of their last four.

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan relished having some extra time to rest and practice.

"We've had a long stretch of that month, 35 days, whatever it was, of basketball, every other day or back to back," DeRozan said. "Whatever it was, it was definitely taxing, especially early on. This break is kind of good for our bodies, mental as well.

"It's draining. Tough little stretch. A lot going on. Now, kind of let things settle, practice a little bit, understand the things that we haven't had a chance to work on, and carry that over when we get back at it Thursday."

As usual, most of the focus in practice was on the Spurs' defense, which has been fair to poor this season. But the team's "D" has shown some improvement lately, holding three of the Spurs' last four opponents below their season scoring averages.

“Part of it is this group is beginning to understand that if they don’t step it up defensively, there’s going to be a lot of losses,” Popovich said. “I don’t think they like what they’ve been feeling through this first part of the season. I think their attention to detail has gotten better and better, and they understand that translates into wins.”