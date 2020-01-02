Charlotte Hornets (16-32) vs. Spurs (21-26)

When, where: Saturday, 8 p.m., AT&T Center

TV: KENS 5, 8 p.m.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 41-17

Last season: Hornets won 2-0

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Hornets 125, Spurs 116, OT, March 26, Charlotte, N.C.

Hornets' last game: Lost to Wizards 121-107, Thursday, Washington

Spurs' last game: Beat Utah Jazz 127-120, Wednesday, AT&T Center

Hornets' last 10 games/streak: 1-9, lost one

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won one

Hornets' injury/inactive report: Forward Caleb Martin (G League), out; forward/center Jalen McDaniels (G League), out; guard Kobi Simmons (G League), out; forward Ray Spalding (G League), out; forward P.J. Washington (right ankle; sprain), questionable.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (right thumb; sprain), questionable; forward Drew Eubanks (G League), out; forward DeMarre Carroll (illness), day-to-day; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.e

Notable: Saturday's game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs . . . The game also will be the Silver and Black's last before they embark on their annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs will play eight consecutive games in 21 days during the extended trip, starting with a back-to-back against the Clippers and Lakers on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, in Los Angeles. San Antonio won't play another home game until Feb. 26, when they face Interstate 35 rival Dallas . . . The Spurs are ninth in the Western Conference standings, two games behind No. 8 Memphis. San Antonio is only half a game ahead of No. 10 Portland . . . Charlotte is 12th in the Eastern Conference.

GAME PREVIEW

The Spurs have been so inconsistent this season that they have yet to win back-to-back home games in 2020.

San Antonio is only 13-12 at the AT&T Center, a precipitous drop for a franchise that went 40-1 at home just four seasons ago.

The Silver and Black, who host lowly Charlotte on Saturday night, need a victory against the Hornets to maintain some much-needed momentum before starting their 18th annual Rodeo Road Trip on Monday. The Spurs have vacated the AT&T Center for much of February every year since 2003 to make room for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Coming off a 127-120 win over Utah on Wednesday, San Antonio hasn't won consecutive home games since beating Detroit on Dec. 28 and Golden State on New Year's Eve.

Saturday night's game will be the first between the Hornets and Spurs this season. Charlotte was 2-0 against the Spurs last season, but San Antonio is 21-8 at home in the series,. The Silver and Black are 41-17 overall against the Hornets.

Forward DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, his most as a Spur, in the victory over Utah. He has finished with at least 30 points in three of his last four games.

DeRozan was coolly efficient against the Jazz, hitting 11 of 19 shots and 16 of 19 free throws. He also finished with five rebounds and five assists.

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl blocks a shot by Utah guard Jordan Clarkson, a Wagner High School graduate who scored 20 points in the Jazz's 127-120 loss Wednesday night at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

The Spurs won despite playing their second straight game without power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was out with a sprained right thumb. San Antonio has listed Aldridge as questionable for Saturday's game on its injury report.

Wednesday's victory stopped a three-game skid for the Spurs, who lost back-to-back games to Phoenix and Toronto before falling to the Bulls 110-109 on Monday in Chicago. After dropping another close game, the Silver and Black jumped on Utah, which has one of the best records (32-16) in the Western Conference.

"Well, everybody contributed tonight," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "We made adjustments and we had guys on the same page. Usually if we make a lot of adjustments, there are a couple of guys that are not in the same area.

"Tonight, I thought everybody responded pretty good to whatever was going on on the court, and of course DeMar was fantastic. He scored and kept us in the game offensively without L.A. (LaMarcus Aldrigde) being out there. He deserves a lot of credit.”

DeRozan scored 36 points in the one-point loss to the Bulls, but he missed a free throw with 0.2 seconds left that would have tied the game. DeRozan was driven to beat the Jazz, who had won 14 of their previous 16 games.

“You just know when you’re in that situation in a game," DeRozan said, referring to the homestretch. "You know what you’re supposed to be doing, knocking down free throws.

"That’s how you've got to think. You can’t dwell or let a previous shot get you down. You don’t want to overthink and miss shots in that same moment.”

Patty Mills scored 18 points off the bench for the Spurs and Dejounte Murray added 16. Marco Belinelli, Rudy Gay and Derrick White finished with 10 points each.