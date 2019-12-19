Brooklyn Nets (15-12) vs. Spurs (10-16)

When, where: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 71-22

Last season: Series tied 1-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Nets 101, Spurs 85, Feb. 25, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Nets' last game: Beat Pelicans 108-101, Tuesday, New Orleans

Spurs' last game: Lost to Rockets 109-107, Monday, Houston

Nets' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won two

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost one

Nets' injury/inactive report: Forward/center Nicholas Claxton (left hamstring; soreness), out; forward Kevin Durant (right Achilles; rehab), out; forward/center Henry Ellenson (G League), out; guard Kyrie Irving (right shoulder; impingement); guard Caris LeVert (right thumb; surgery), out; guard/forward David Nwaba (right ankle; sprain), probable.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League), out; guard/forward Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Luke Samanic (G League), out; guard Quindarry Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: After playing the Nets, the Spurs end the week at home Saturday against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Silver and Black are 1-1 against the Clippers this season . . . San Antonio is 6-15 since starting the season 4-1. The Spurs began the season 3-0 before losing to the Clippers 103-97 on Oct. 31 in Los Angeles.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – You know what they say about the NBA season: It's a marathon, not a sprint.

The grind of an 82-game schedule can fray nerves and wear down the best of teams, mentally as well as physically. The trick, veteran players say, is to stay on an even keel and guard against getting too high or too low emotionally, depending on the outcome of a game.

To that end, the Spurs have spent the past few days focused on what they call the "big picture" after they blew a 25-point lead in a 109-107 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

The Silver and Black led 72-53 at the break, setting a season-high for first-half scoring. But they went cold in the second half, scoring only 35 points in the last two quarters.

"Generally, we understood we've done better," guard Patty Mills said Wednesday after practice. "There was obviously a lot of difference between the first and second half.

"Like always, we've got to look at the positive. The mood (of the team) is fine. We're getting better and we understand that. We're just sticking together."

The Spurs (10-16) get back to business Thursday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-12). A San Antonio loss would drop the Silver and Black below .500 at home this season, quite a comedown for a franchise that dropped only one game at the AT&T Center just four years ago.

Houston set a franchise record with its 25-point comeback against the Spurs, who are 6-15 since starting the season 4-1.

“Some ways it's like your worst nightmare to go up 20 quickly because you know the thing is going to turn to some degree,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “So the way it was an even game down the stretch is pretty much what you'd expect most of the time."

Guard Bryn Forbes' play mirrored the Spurs' performance. He scored 18 first-half points on six three-pointers, but went scoreless in the last two quarters.

"It was a tale of two halves," forward Rudy Gay said.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge led the Silver and Black with a double-double, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White had 16 points each, and DeMar DeRozan (12) and Rudy Gay (12) rounded out the team's double-figure scoring.

Asked how the Spurs maintain a positive outlook after such a tough loss, Mills said: "Big picture, big picture. Look at the positives and what we can learn from it (a loss). Even on a win, you don't get too high as well."

Gay also weighed in on maintaining an even keel during the ups and downs of the season.

"The big picture is we're not playing well," he said. "We're a better team than the way we're playing. We just have to continue to feel that way."