Toronto Raptors (18-26) vs. Spurs (31-14)

When, where: Sunday, 3 p.m., AT&T Center

TV: KENS 5, 3 p.m.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 34-13

Last season: Tied 1-1

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs 105, Raptors 104, Jan. 12, Toronto

Raptors' last game: Lost to Indiana Pacers 112-87, Wednesday, Phoenix

Spurs' last game: Lost to Phoenix Suns 103-99, Friday, AT&T Center

Raptors' last 10 games/streak: 8-2, won six

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost one

Raptors' injury/inactive report: Forward/guard Oshae Brissett (G League), out; center/forward Dewan Hernandez (right ankle; sprained), out; guard Patrick McCaw (nose; fractured), out; guard Paul Watson (G League).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward/guard Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Notable: Sunday's game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs. The matchup with the Raptors is the front end of a back-to-back for San Antonio, which plays at Chicago on Monday. The Silver and Black host Utah on Wednesday and Charlotte on Saturday before embarking on their annual Rodeo Road Trip . . . San Antonio opens the extended trip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, Feb. 23. The Spurs will play eight games in 21 days during the Rodeo Road Trip . . . The Silver and Black slipped back to No. 9 in the Western Conference standings after their loss to the Suns on Friday night. They trail No. 8 Memphis (21-24) by a half-game. The top eight teams in each of the NBA's two conference qualify for the playoffs.

GAME PREVIEW

Their recent surge dealt a blow by the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, the Spurs face a tall order Sunday: bouncing back against defending NBA champion Toronto.

The Raptors (31-14) are in the midst of their own surge, having won six straight since losing to the Silver and Black 105-104 on Jan. 12 in Toronto.

"We just played them and they're going to come in and try to beat us on our home floor, so we've got to be ready to go from the jump," Spurs guard Derrick White said after the 103-99 loss to Phoenix. "All of these games are important now, so we've got to be ready to go."

While Toronto is hot, the Raptors historically have had problems beating the Spurs, especially in San Antonio. The Silver and Black lead the series 34-13 and are 19-4 against Toronto in the Alamo City. The Spurs have a 10-game home winning streak in the series and haven't lost to the Raptors in San Antonio since Dec. 28, 2007.

San Antonio had won three in a row for only the second time this season before falling to the Suns. Phoenix stormed back from an eight-point deficit in the second quarter, going on an 18-0 run that put them up 45-35 with 4:44 left in the half.

"They've shown signs throughout the whole season of how quickly they can go on runs, scoring runs, with the scorers that they have," Spurs guard Patty Mills said. "But we got ourselves back in the game because of our defense and then had a chance to take the win

"But credit to them on how they mixed things up defensively and kind of left us a big stagnant at times. It's tough but looking at the positives, there are signs of us showing that we can grind stuff out. It's paid off for us before. Tonight it didn't. The fight in the group is still there. I think it's always going to be there."

Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Friday night's 103-99 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns outscored the Spurs 29-9 after trailing 35-27 and led 56-44 at the half. San Antonio clawed back into the game in the third quarter, but never regained the lead.

Guard Devin Booker torched the Silver and Black for 35 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 3 of 7 three-pointers. He went 10 for 10 at the free-throw line and also dished out a game-high 10 assists.

The Spurs were led by DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 16 of San Antonio's last 17 games.

DeRozan was asked if losing close games takes a toll on the Silver and Black.

"I don't think any of us look at it like that," DeRozan said. "This game is over with. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We have to get ready for an early game on Sunday."

Sunday's game will be DeRozan's fourth against his former team since he got traded to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2018. DeRozan was a four-time All-Star in nine seasons with Toronto, which selected him with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft.

DeRozan had a stellar performance in his first game against the Raptors last January 3, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the Spurs' 125-107 victory at the AT&T Center. The triple-double was the first of DeRozan's career.

"You've got to thrive in moments like that,'' DeRozan said that night. ''You've got to love to play in that type of atmosphere, whether it's at home or on the road. It kind of fuels you, kind of gets you going. That's what made it so fun."