Washington Wizards (1-1) vs. Spurs (1-0)

When, where: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

TV: KENS 5, 7 p.m.

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 60-33

Last meeting: Spurs 129, Wizards 112, April 5, AT&T Center

Wizards' last game: Beat Oklahoma City Thunder 97-85, Friday, OKC

Spurs' last game: Beat New York Knicks 120-111, Wednesday, AT&T Center

Wizards' injury/inactive report: Guard Troy Brown Jr. (left calf strain), out; Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain), out; Jordan McRae (Mallet finger), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Nothing to report.

Notable: Saturday night's game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs. The pregame show starts at 7. The clash with the Wizards will be the second of 14 Spurs games broadcast by KENS 5 this season . . . Former Spurs forward Davis Bertans will play his first game against the Silver and Black since being traded to the Wizards in July . . . The Spurs wrap up their three-game homestand Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

GAME PREVIEW

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is right. Basketball is a simple game.

The teams that limit their turnovers and play consistent defense usually win.

The Silver and Black's 120-111 victory against the New York Knicks in their season opener Wednesday is a good case in point. Up 59-51 at the half, the Spurs coughed up nine turnovers in the third period that the Knicks converted into 14 points.

New York outscored the Silver and Black 33-24 in the period to take an 84-83 lead into the fourth quarter. Taking advantage of the Spurs' scrambled transition defense, the Knicks shot 55.6 percent (15-27) in the third period.

But the Silver and Black stemmed the tide in the fourth quarter. They went the entire period without a turnover and outscored the Knicks 37-27 to pull away for the victory. The Spurs shot 54.5 percent (12-22) and were 50 percent (3-6) from the three-point line.

"I thought New York did a great job posting the ball," Popovich said. "They were aggressive, they pushed it, they had great pace. We were just fortunate enough to take care of the ball in the fourth quarter."

While the Spurs got hot, the Knicks went cold and couldn't sustain the momentum they generated in the third quarter. New York shot 38.1 percent overall (8-21) in the period, but managed to go 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) from beyond the arc to stay relatively close.

The Silver and Black, who continue their three-game homestand Saturday night against the Washington Wizards, talked about limiting their turnovers after the season opener.

But after Friday's workout, veteran forward LaMarcus Aldridge expressed a more philosophical perspective when he was asked about the turnovers.

“It was the first game of the season,” Aldridge said. “You’re not going to not make any mistakes. We added Trey (Lyles) to the lineup, so we’re getting used to having him out there. D.J. (Dejounte Murray) was back.

“There are no excuses, but it was the first day of the season. People are panicking over turnovers or whatever, but it’s not about that. It’s about finding a baseline and trying to get better.”

Starting his 14th season in the NBA, Aldridge led the Spurs' scoring in the opener, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He added eight rebounds and two blocks.

Guard Bryn Forbes had 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 6 from the three-point line. Point guard Dejounte Murray (18), DeMar DeRozan (13) and Rudy Gay (13) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

Murray looked strong in his first regular-season game since missing the 2018-19 campaign with a knee injury, hitting 7 of 10 shots and making his only three-point attempt. He also had eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

"I thought he was aggressive," Popovich said of Murray. "Tried to do what we wanted to do. Played pretty good defense. Probably needs to take care of the ball a little bit better. But, overall, after being out for so long, he's come a long way pretty quickly."

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised point guard Dejounte Murray for his performance in the team's win over the Knicks in their season opener Wednesday night.

David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

DeRozan had more turnovers (4) than points (3) through three quarters, but he broke out of his funk in the fourth period, scoring 10 points and dishing out three assists. Two of them went to Forbes and Murray, who hit back-to-back threes to give the Spurs a 105-97 lead with 5:02 left.

"You know DeMar's a pro," Popovich said. "He had a horrible first half in every way, shape and form. He doesn't hang his head. He knows that there is still 24 minutes to be played. But he came out and he was a big factor for us in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter."

Veteran guard Patty Mills was asked Friday what the Spurs will focus on against the Wizards.

"Defense, of course," he said. "Team defense and being consistent at that for 48 minutes. I didn't think we took care of the ball too well the other night, so that's obviously something that we can control. Be strong with it (the ball), make hard cuts, make good passes."

Saturday's game against the Wizards will mark the return of former Spurs forward Davis Bertans, who played three seasons with the Silver and Black before being traded to Washington in July.

"It's going to be good to see him," Mills said. “He definitely left a mark on a lot of people here. He grew up and became a close-knit part of the Spurs family, obviously.

"Definitely miss him, but he’s on to bigger and better things and has an opportunity to still excel and get better. His time in San Antonio all-around, off the court to on the court, was really professional."