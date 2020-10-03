Dallas Mavericks (39-26) vs. Spurs (26-36)

When, where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., AT&T Center

All-time series record: Spurs lead 112-71

Last season: Spurs won 4-0

Season series: Mavs lead 3-0

Last meeting: Mavs 109, Spurs 103, Feb. 26, AT&T Center

Mavs' last game: Lost to Indiana Pacers 112-109, Sunday, Dallas

Spurs' last game: Lost to Cavaliers 132-129, OT, Sunday, Cleveland

Mavs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost one

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost two

Mavs' injury/inactive report: Guard Jalen Brunson (right shoulder; sprain), out; center Willie Cauley-Stein (illness), out; guard Seth Curry (left ankle; sprain), out; forward/guard Luka Doncic (right wrist; sprain), questionable; forward Dorian Finney-Smith (right hip; injury), questionable; forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness), out; forward/center Dwight Powell (right Achilles; surgery), out.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward LaMarcus Aldridge (right shoulder; strain), doubtful; forward Chimezie Metu ( G League), out; guard Dejounte Murray (right calf; strain), out; center Jakob Poeltl (right MCL; sprain), out; Lonnie Walker (left shin; contusion), questionable.

Notable: The Mavs are seventh in the Western Conference standings, only 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz. The top four teams in each conference open the playoffs at home. Injuries continue to mount for the Spurs. Point guard Dejounte Murray strained his right calf late in Sunday's loss to Cleveland and is out for Tuesday's game. The Spurs have not released a timetable for Murray's return . . . After playing Dallas, the Silver and Black host Denver on Friday and Minnesota on Saturday before capping a four-game homestand against Memphis on Monday.

GAME PREVIEW

Back at home after going 1-2 on their latest road trip, the Spurs have 20 games left to jump back into playoff contention.

That doesn't leave the Silver and Black much room for error as they start a four-game homestand Tuesday against the rival Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs, who play 12 of their last 20 games at home, are five games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas is 3-0 against San Antonio this season and would sweep the Spurs in a season series for the first time with a victory Tuesday night. The Interstate 35 rivals have been playing each other since the Mavs' first season in 1980-81.

Hit hard by injuries the past few weeks, the Silver and Black could have as many as four players out for Tuesday's game.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who has missed six consecutive games with a sore shoulder, is listed as doubtful and center Jakob Poeltl remains out with a sprained right MCL. Point guard Dejounte Murray, who has a strained right calf, is also out and guard Lonnie Walker IV is questionable with a left shin contusion.

The Spurs have gone 2-4 without Aldridge, the team's top rebounder (7.5) and second-leading scorer (18.8).

Dallas center Kristaps Porzingis, shooting over Spurs center Trey Lyles, had 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Mavericks' 109-103 victory on Feb. 26.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

San Antonio could get a break if Dallas forward/guard Luka Doncic, one of the best players in the league, can't answer the bell. Doncic, who is averaging 28.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists, is listed as questionable with a sprained right wrist.

Doncic was last season's NBA Rookie of the Year and is on the league's shortlist of MVP candidates this season. He has teamed with center Kristaps Porzingis to make the Mavs, who are averaging 116.8 points per 100 possessions, the most efficient offensive team in the NBA this season.

The Spurs are coming off a 132-129 overtime loss in Cleveland on Sunday night. The Cavaliers led by as many as 17 points in the first quarter, but the Silver and Black fought back and were up by six in the final period before losing to Cleveland in OT for the second time this season.

“We’ve had a size problem ever since LA (Aldridge) and Jakob went out obviously, but still we started out poorly like we’ve been doing too much," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. "But, great effort again and really proud of how they hung in there on the road. (They) came back and got themselves in the game, had a chance to win. They did a great job hanging tough.”

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs' scoring with 25 points, and Rudy Gay and Bryn Forbes finished with 19 each. Dejounte Murray (17), Derrick White (17) and Trey Lyles (13) also scored in double figures.

"With all these guys out, we're trying to do everything on the fly," DeRozan said, referring to the Silver and Black's injuries. "It's tough, period. The less bodies, the harder it is. It's exhausting."

The Mavs will look to bounce back from a 112-109 home loss to Indiana on Sunday. Doncic had another stellar game, finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Tim Hardaway scored 30 points and hit six three-pointers.

Porzingis, who had finished his previous five games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, had only nine points on 3-of-17 shooting against the Pacers.