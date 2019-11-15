Spurs (5-6) vs. Orlando Magic (4-7)

When, where: Friday, 6 p.m., Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 43-18

Last season: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Spurs 129, Magic 90, Dec. 19, 2018, Orlando

Spurs' last game: Lost to Timberwolves 129-114, Wednesday, Minneapolis

Magic's last game: Beat Philadelphia 76ers 112-97, Wednesday, Orlando

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League), out; guard/forward Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quindarry Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Magic's injury/inactive report: Forward BJ Johnson (G League), out; guard Josh Magette (G League), out.

Notable: The Spurs end their week Saturday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers. The game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official television station of the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio beat Portland 113-110 on Oct. 28 in the last of three consecutive home games at the start of the season . . . The Silver and Black are 92-6 (.939) when scoring 120+ points under Gregg Popovich. That's the best record in the NBA since 1996.

GAME PREVIEW

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called his team's defense "soft" after a 135-115 loss to the Boston Celtics last Saturday at the AT&T Center.

Popovich was just as critical of the Silver and Black's "D" after a 129-114 setback against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

"Congratulations to Minnesota," Popovich said. "I thought they played well. They executed, they were unselfish, they made threes. They had a lot of guys that played well, and they were aggressive.

"From our end, I think we're very challenged defensively. Another poor outing defensively and that's where we're at. There's not much more to say."

Popovich's postgame comments to the media lasted all of 16 seconds, and he did not take questions from reporters.

The loss was the third in a row for the Spurs, who end their two-game road trip Friday night against the Orlando Magic. The Silver and Black (5-6) have lost six of their last eight games since starting the season 3-0.

Individual and team breakdowns on defense continued to plague the Spurs in their loss to Minnesota. They gave up 40 points in both the second and third quarters and generally played with little fire.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray has averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and seven assists in the team's five victories this season.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs' scoring with 27 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 23. The two All-Stars combined to hit 22 of 34 field-goal attempts, but the Silver and Black were just 3 of 17 from the three-point line.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves knocked down 11 of 34 three-pointers. Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting, and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

DeRozan was asked about the root of the Spurs' defensive problems.

"Communication, especially in transition," he said. "We need to have better communication, but we're going to clean it up. We don't have any other choice but to clean it up and it sucks right now.

"Nobody wants to lose but I'd rather we have these mistakes now with plenty of time to clean it up. But I know for a fact we definitely will."

San Antonio has yielded 120-plus points in three of its 11 games this season. The Spurs are 1-2 in those games.

"It's just discipline – going for steals, not being solid, offensive rebounds – just stuff like that," forward Rudy Gay said. "It's the little discipline things that we're usually good at that we haven't been doing for the past three games."

The game against the Magic will the front end of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The Silver and Black are 1-0 against the Blazers this season, beating them 113-110 on Oct. 28 to cap their season-opening, three-game homestand.

San Antonio opens a four-game road trip Monday in Dallas. The game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official television station of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Silver and Black play at Washington on Wednesday and end the trip with a back-to-back against Philadelphia and the New York Knicks on Friday and Saturday. The Spurs opened the season with a 120-111 victory against the Knicks on Oct. 23 at the AT&T Center.