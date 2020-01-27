Spurs (20-25) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-30)

When, where: Monday, 7 p.m., United Center, Chicago

All-time series record: Spurs lead 55-34

Last season: Tied 1-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Bulls 98, Spurs 93, Dec. 15. 2018, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Toronto Raptors 110-106, Sunday, AT&T Center

Bulls' last game: Beat Cavaliers 118-106, Saturday, Cleveland

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost two

Bulls' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward DeMarre Carroll (illness), day-to-day; forward Rudy Gay (illness), out.

Bulls' injury/inactive report: Forward Derrick Favors (back), day-to-day; forward Darius Miller (ruptured Achilles' tendon), out; guard Kenrich Williams (back), out; center Jahili Okafor, (back), out.

Notable: The loss to Toronto on Sunday dropped the Spurs to 12-12 at the AT&T Center this season. After squaring off against the Bulls, the Silver and Black host Utah on Wednesday and Charlotte on Saturday before embarking on their annual Rodeo Road Trip on Feb. 23. San Antonio will play eight games in 21 days during the extended trip. San Antonio is No. 9 in the Western Conference standings heading into Monday's game, 1.5 games behind No. 8 Memphis (22-24). The top eight teams in each of the NBA's two conferences qualify for the playoffs.

GAME PREVIEW

In a game that nobody wanted to play, the Toronto Raptors beat the Spurs 110-106 on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center.

"Good game, tough loss. Who cares?" Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters before paying tribute to NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who was among nine people killed, including his 13-year-older daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash earlier Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

The win was the seventh in a row for Toronto (32-14), which is second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Spurs, who play at Chicago on Monday night, slipped to 20-25 with their second consecutive loss.

Sparked by forward Pascal Siakam, who scored 30 of his game-high 35 points in the first half, the Raptors raced to a 19-point lead in the first quarter and were up 63-51 at the half. The Silver and Black outscored Toronto 34-23 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to one (86-85) heading into the final period.

San Antonio overtook the Raptors early in the fourth quarter and led by as many as eight points before Norman Powell's three-pointer broke a 97-97 tie with 7:01 left. The Spurs never led again.

DeMar DeRozan tied the game at 105 with a 14-foot turnaround jumper with one minute remaining, but Fred VanVleet buried a three-pointer 19 seconds later.

The loss was the second in a row at home for the Spurs, who are 12-12 at the AT&T Center this season. Monday's game will be San Antonio's first against Chicago this season. The Silver and Black have won their last two games at the United Center.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, shooting over Spurs forward Trey Lyles, scored 30 of his game-high 35 points in the first half of Toronto's 110-106 victory Sunday at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

The Bulls are coming off a 118-106 road win in Cleveland on Saturday, and have won two of their past three games. Guard Zach Lavine had a stellar game in the victory against the Cavaliers, finishing with 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He is averaging a team-high 25.3 points a game this season.

DeRozan and Derrick White led the Spurs' scoring against the Raptors with 14 points each. DeRozan also had six rebounds and seven assists, and White continued to be a force on defense, finishing with four blocks.

Bryn Forbes (13), Dejounte Murray (13), Marco Belinelli (12), Jakob Poeltl (11) and LaMarcus Aldridge (10) also scored in double figures. Aldridge added 10 rebounds to finish with his 11th double-double of the season.

Forbes and Murray each made three three-pointers for the Spurs, who were 16 of 37 from beyond the arc. San Antonio shot 41.5 percent overall (34-82).

The Raptors were 41 of 99 (41.4 percent) from the field, and nailed 16 of 50 three-pointers for 32 percent.

Toronto center Marc Gasol was one of two Raptors players who spoke to the media after the game. He talked about the challenge of playing after such a tragedy.

“You can imagine how hard it is to do your job at that point, because you’re not thinking about work. You’re not thinking about your profession," Gasol said. 'You’re not thinking about points, or anything like that. You’re thinking about life and what’s really important, the bare necessities for you as a human being and how all that can be gone in a split second.

"I thought that everyone did a tremendous job of stepping up and trying to put everything together. But at the same time, you think about his family and his friends and the situation that they’re going through. So, you just want to go home and kiss your kids and your wife, and the rest is just irrelevant right now.”