Spurs first-round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV left no doubt about his mindset after the club’s Summer League team had its first full workout Friday.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wasn’t in the building, but he would have liked what Walker told reporters in his first face-to-face interview with the local media at the team’s practice facility.

“Very excited,” Walker said. “I've got a lot to prove. I've got a lot to show. I'm hungry. I'm starving and I'm ready to work, and I'm ready to show I'm one of the best players in the draft.”

The Silver and Black selected Walker, who played only one season at Miami (Fla.) before turning pro, with the No. 18 pick in last week’s NBA draft. Walker, 19, is the same age as Tony Parker was heading into his first season with the Spurs.

A guard, Walker was pegged as one of the best athletes in this year’s draft. He led Miami in scoring as a freshman and showed a maturity beyond his years on and off the court.

Walker and Southern California forward Chimezie, Metu, taken with the 49th overall pick in last week’s draft, are on the Spurs squad that will play in the Utah Summer League next week. The Silver and Black will play three games, starting Monday night against Utah. They play Atlanta on Wednesday and Memphis on Thursday.

Hardy likes what he’s seen of Walker and Metu in the early going.

“Both great kids,” Hardy said. “Bright, curious, hard workers, very athletic. We’re excited to have both of them. They ask a lot of questions in a good way. They want to get it right, so that’s made the first two days very easy to deal with.

“When they’re unsure, they’re quick to ask. They pick stuff up pretty quickly. They don’t have to ask many times. Their level of athleticism is going to be really fun. I think the Spurs fans are going to really enjoy watching those two guys play.”

Miami (Fla.) freshman guard Lonnie Walker, being interviewed by KENS 5 Sports Director Joe Reinagel after practice Friday, was selected by the Spurs with the No. 18 pick in last week's NBA draft. (Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com)

Hardy also has been impressed with the versatility that Walker and Metu have demonstrated.

“I think both of them, especially defensively, you’re going to see some versatility, the ability to guard a couple of positions,” Hardy said. “Obviously, that’s the way the league is sort of trending, guys that can guard multiple spots.

“Offensively, I think they both have some versatility there. Lonnie is comfortable with the ball as well as off the ball, and Chimezie has shown a good variety to his game, whether that’s popping or rolling. I think they’re going to fit in great with Pop’s system.”

Hardy also had good things to say about second-year pro Derrick White, a guard who will play on the Spurs’ Summer League team. White was the club’s first-round pick last year.

“I think Derrick’s growth from this time last year to now has been off the charts,” Hardy said. “His time spent in Austin this year was really for his development. Obviously, he had some nice moments with us in San Antonio. We’re really excited about Derrick’s future. His development in one year has been awesome. Another great kid that works really hard and has some versatility to his game, for sure.”

White played in 17 games as a rookie, averaging 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 8.2 minutes. He also appeared in 24 games with the Austin Spurs, the Silver and Black’s G League affiliate. White, a guard, averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.17 blocks in 28.2 minutes. The Spurs won the G League title.

Walker, 6-foot-5 and 204 pounds, has the size and length to be a force on both ends of the court. Besides his physical skills, Walker has a competitive ferocity and exemplary work ethic that set him apart.

“I love the grind because the outcome is even better,” Walker said. “Day in and day out, I love that blood, sweat, and tears. Since I’ve been born, my dad has instilled this work ethic in me that not too many people have.

“Given the opportunity to have a coach like Gregg Popovich who’s going to make me even better and make me even grind harder, that’s one thing I want and I need. I think the Spurs are definitely one of the best fits for me.”

Walker said he felt like he was in Disneyland when he walked into the Spurs’ practice facility for the first time this week.

“Honestly, my arms kind of got chilled,” he said. “I still get chills down my back. I came here late at night one time, seeing ‘Walker IV’ in the locker room. I saw Manu (Ginobili) and Tony (their names) and I was like, wow, these guys are amazing. It’s surreal to me.”

Walker, who never had been to San Antonio before this week, has been heartened by the reception he’s gotten from people throughout the city.

“Honestly, it’s like no other,” Walker said. “The community has welcomed more than I honestly expected. I went to Wal-Mart, went to a couple of places, and the fans, how much they love you, how much they take care of you, it’s amazing.

“Amongst the coaches, the staff, and the facility, it’s amazing. Everything is actually above my expectations. It feels more family oriented rather than individuals. Everyone is treated the same. Everyone is treated with love and care.”

Of course, no interview with Walker would be complete with a question about his hair, which rises more than a few inches above his head.

“That’s the first thing they say,” Walker said, chuckling. “Once they notice me, they don’t really look at me eye to eye. They look at my hair. They’re like, so you’re definitely Lonnie, for sure. It’s definitely great knowing that people kind of notice me from just my distinctive hair.”

Metu, 6-11 and 225 pounds, played at USC for three seasons. He made the All-Pac 12 first team as a junior last season, averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks.

Although Metu had never met Walker, he’s seen enough of him this week to form a strong opinion about his game.

“I definitely think down the road we’re going to be two of the best players that were in this draft,” Metu said. “Being here with this franchise is going to help us a lot in terms of developing as players, and also as people because there’s a lot of great people around here.”

