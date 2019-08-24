SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' own Derrick White is joining the USA Basketball Men's World Cup Team, according to a release from the National Basketball Association.

The 12-man roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup was finalized today.

White will play under Spurs and USA head coach Gregg Popovich.

The team includes White; Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); and Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics).

Rounding out Popovich's coaching staff are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup will be held August 21-September 15 in China.

