SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points and Bryn Forbes added 20, leading the Spurs to a 120-111 victory over the New York Knicks in their season opener Wednesday night at the AT&T Center.

Dejounte Murray also had a strong performance in his first regular-season game since missing the 2018-19 campaign with a knee injury, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring with 13 points each.

Gregg Popovich started his 24th season as the Spurs' coach, giving him the NBA record for the longest tenure with one team. He entered the game tied with Jerry Sloan, who coached the Utah Jazz for 23 seasons.

Down 84-83 after three quarters, the Silver and Black outscored the Knicks 34-24 in the final period to pull away for the victory.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle led the Knicks' scoring with 26 and 25 points, respectively, and RJ Barrett added 21.

In the first half, Forbes scored 15 points and Murray added 10, helping the Spurs take a 59-51 lead at the intermission. But the Knicks took the third quarter 33-24 to lead by one heading into the fourth period.

Forbes hit 5 of 8 shots and was 2 of 3 from three-point line in the first half, continuing the shooting touch he demonstrated in the preseason. Murray was 4 of 6 from the field and finished the half with five rebounds and four assists.

The Silver and Black shot 51.2 percent overall (22-43) and 36.4 percent (4-11) from beyond the arc in the first half.

Morris and Randle led the Knicks' first-half scoring with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

New York was 45.7 percent overall (21-46) and 28.6 percent (4-14) from the three-point line in the first two quarters.

