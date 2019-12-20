SAN ANTONIO — Guard Patty Mills came off the bench to nail 7 of 10 three-pointers and score 27 points, keying the Spurs' 118-105 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the AT&T Center.

The victory was the Silver and Black's 17th in a row over the Nets in San Antonio, where the home team hasn't lost to Brooklyn since Jan. 22, 2002.

Mills, who scored 21 of his team-high points in the second half, made 8 of 14 field-goal attempts and sparked a Spurs rally that turned the game around late in the third quarter.

San Antonio improved to 11-16 and Brooklyn slipped to 15-13. The Spurs close out the week with a home game Saturday night against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie was outstanding in defeat, scoring a game-high 41 points on 14-of-29 shooting, including 4 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge finished with a double-double for the Spurs, scoring 20 points and getting 10 rebounds. Dejounte Murray (13), Derrick White (13), DeMar DeRozan (12) and Lonnie Walker IV (11) also scored in double figures.

Down by six at the half, the Spurs outscored the Nets 33-25 in the third quarter to take an 83-81 lead into the final period. Mills gave the Silver and Black their first lead on a layup with 3.8 seconds left.

San Antonio ended the third quarter on a 17-3 after Brooklyn had gone ahead 78-68. The Spurs extended the run to 22-3 before Jarrett Allen hit a free throw with 8:28 left.

Sparked by Dinwiddie, the Nets went up by as much as 14 points in the first half before settling for a 56-50 lead at the break.

Dinwiddie had 19 points at the half, nailing 7 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from the three-point line.

DeRozan led the first-half scoring for the Spurs with 10 points. San Antonio shot 40.4 percent overall (19-47) and 35.3 percent (6-17) from beyond the arc in the first two quarters.

Brooklyn shot 48.8 percent (20-41) and was 5 of 20 (25 percent) from long distance. The Nets pounded the Spurs inside in the first half, outscoring them 30-10 in the paint.

Dinwiddie started the game with a hot hand, hitting 4 of 5 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 2 from the three-point line, and scoring 10 points in the first period. The Nets led 33-27 after one quarter.