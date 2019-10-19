SPURS PRESEASON SCORES

Oct. 5: Orlando Magic 125, Spurs 89, AT&T Center

Oct. 8: Miami Heat 107, Spurs 89, Miami

Sunday: New Orleans Pelicans 123, Spurs 114, AT&T Center

Wednesday: Spurs 128, Houston Rockets 114, Houston

Friday: Spurs 104, Memphis Grizzlies 91, AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – Patty Mills hit four three-pointers and scored 16 points, leading the Spurs to a 104-91 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the preseason finale for both teams Friday night at the AT&T Center.

Mills came off the bench to make 5 of 10 shots, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Bryn Forbes, and DeMar DeRozan each scored 14 points and Rudy Gay had 13.

The Spurs ended the preseason 2-3 after losing their first three games.They open the regular season against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio made 14 of 31 three-pointers for the game. DeRozan, Forbes and Gay each had three treys.

Forbes nailed 3 of 5 three-pointers and scored 10 points to help the Spurs take a 46-40 lead at halftime. Forbes was the double-digit scorer for San Antonio in the first half.

The Silver and Black made 8 of 16 shots from beyond the arc in the first two quarters. DeRozan had a pair of three-pointers in the first half, and Mills, Gay and Marco Belinelli had one each.

The Spurs held the Grizzlies to 28-percent shooting (14-50) in the first two quarters. Memphis made only 2 of 16 three-pointers before the break.

San Antonio shot 31.8 percent overall (14-44) in the first two quarters.