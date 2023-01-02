The retired Spurs jerseys hanging in the AT&T Center tell their own story

All you have to do is look up at the home of the Spurs, and you'll see a huge part of the storied franchise's history.

SAN ANTONIO — Every time I'm inside the AT&T Center, whether it's for an NBA regular season game, a playoff matchup, the NBA Finals, an opponent's practice or even the San Antonio Rodeo, I always find myself looking up.

I find myself staring.

At some point, if only for a few seconds, you start to admire the retired jerseys in the rafters. Those jerseys are one of the easiest ways to sum up the first half-century of Spurs basketball. It's the AT&T Center's hallowed halls, the Silver & Black's rarified air.

I remember hearing after the last of the 'Big Three' retired, don't be sad that it is over, be happy that it happened.

The Iceman. Silas. Moore. Avery. Bruce. Sean. Tony. Manu. The Admiral.

"One more time for me," said Parker at his jersey retirement night.

"Go Spurs Go!" responded the crowd.

The best of the best. The first 50 years defined. And what's that definition? Well you don't have to look up for that. You only have to look.

Here's to the next 50 years. #GoSpursGo

