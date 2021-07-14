Coming soon to a San Antonio sporting event near you: Full-capacity venues and packed stands

Stadiums like Toyota Field and the Alamodome are looking forward to having fans in the stands beginning in July.

SAN ANTONIO — With the world slowly getting back to pre-COVID lifestyles, sports venues are starting to host fans at full capacity.

“It’s hard to explain how excited we are to welcome 100% fans back into Toyota field," said Tim Holt, San Antonio FC managing director.

Toyota Field one of many venues looking forward to a packed arena.

“It’s been almost 18 months since we’ve been on hiatus," Holt said.

The Alamodome also announced full capacity for this fall's UTSA football matchups.

“We’re thrilled, we have an exciting football team, a lot of players returning,” said Head coach Jeff Traylor.

“It’s so important for us to have full capacity in there for our student athletes to have a great experience. So we so excited for our team, but also our fans to be back in the dome,” Athletic Director Lisa Campos added.

From closed games to partial participation, game atmosphere during the pandemic was not the same.

“What makes it so fun is it includes everybody – the band, the cheerleaders, family, boosters, alumni – there are so many people there that make it fun," Traylor said. "There is no doubt it’ll be a better experience."

“For us to be able to welcome our full fanbase and grow that over the course of the year has been something we have been looking forward to since the beginning of the pandemic," Holt said.

“It was such a tough year for everybody. We didn’t know what to expect, we didn’t know what we were getting into," Campos added. "For our student-athletes, it was such a different experience for them. They really persevered and made the best of the situation that was given to them."