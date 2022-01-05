'I have been incredibly blessed' | Veteran sports anchor Joe Reinagel announces retirement from KENS 5

"It is always difficult to make big decisions like this, but the time is right," he says.

SAN ANTONIO — The game clock is winding down on the television career of veteran sportscaster Joe Reinagel. After 25 years, Reinagel has decided to retire from the CBS station.

"It is always difficult to make big decisions like this, but the time is right," Reinagel said. "I have been incredibly blessed to be a part of such an iconic television station for so long."

Reinagel, who was recently married, has five daughters and four grandchildren. His retirement will give him much deserved time with his family. But he also says he will miss his KENS 5 work family.

"The people I have had the pleasure to work with over the years have all been professionals, the best at what we do. But they’re also kind, loving people who care deeply for this community. I have made many lifelong friends here."

Reinagel is only the second main evening sportscaster in the history of KENS 5, having succeeded legendary sportscaster Dan Cook in 2000.

During his time at the San Antonio station, Reinagel has covered five Spurs championships, the Super Bowl, and countless high school football games. Reinagel also was one of the first to nab an interview with Tim Duncan after he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs.

“We are definitely sad to see Joe go but we understand his desire to spend more time with his precious grandchildren,” said Tom Cury, the station’s president and general manager. “We’re grateful for the 25 years Joe has given KENS 5 and sports fans throughout South Texas.”

As he reflects on his distinguished career, Reinagel added: “I am grateful to those who have tuned in throughout the years, it has been a great honor being a part of your lives for 25 years."