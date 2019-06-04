SAN ANTONIO — After day two at the Valero Texas Open, it is Si Woo Kim’s tournament to lose sitting at 12-under par, which is four strokes up on second place.

Having said that, if he falters down the stretch, it is really bunched up on the leaderboard with PGA stars Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler ready to pounce. Both are in a tie for second place at 8-under par.

Kim’s hole-in-one stole the show, but before that happened, Spieth’s eagle on No. 8 was the highlight of the day. It has been an up-and-down year for Spieth, but he’s starting to figure things out.

"I’m just trying to accomplish these little goals at a time that continue to bring results, but not focus on the results, if that makes sense?" the Longhorns product and three-time major champion said. "(I am) just focusing on short-term goals, and this weekend I’ll have one set that gives me an opportunity to win."

As for Fowler, he got a little rocky towards the end of his day, but he is not complaining at all entering the weekend. He is especially happy with the fans.

"This is not a tournament where you get the biggest turn out, but they make sure they’re heard," he said. "They’re some of the loudest fans I’ve been around. I’m happy with where I’m at. I’m looking forward to the weekend. We’re in a good spot and see what we can do here. It’d be nice to walk away with a trophy."

The big storyline entering Saturday and Sunday is centered on the weather. A handful of storms are ready to come in, so we will see who can handle adversity the best.