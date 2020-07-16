Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference postpones fall sports season

Trinity and Schreiner's conference is suspending all NCAA Division III fall sports for 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday that they have decided to postpone all NCAA Division III sports scheduled for fall of 2020.

"Not unlike the decision we had to make this past spring, today's decision was difficult and not taken lightly," said SCAC Commissioner Dwayne Hanberry. "At the very least, it is extremely frustrating to find ourselves seemingly right back where we were in March."

Trinity University President Danny J. Anderson is a member of the SCAC Presidents Council, which voted unanimously on this decision. The conference also includes Austin College, the University of Dallas, Southwestern University, Texas Lutheran University, and Schreiner University.

Trinity University plays football in the Southern Athletic Association, so their schedule is not impacted by this decision.

A release from Schreiner said that their soccer, cross country and volleyball teams will be impacted, as well as golf and tennis. They said the non-NCAA programs (Wrestling, Shotgun, Rifle, Bass Fishing, Cycling and Equestrian) are not affected by this decision at this time.