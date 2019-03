SAN ANTONIO — Judson sophomore Kierra Sanderlin had some kind of coming-out party Friday night at the Alamodome, scoring 25 points to lead the Rockets to a 58-47 win over Allen in a Class 6A state semifinal.

Sanderlin hit 11 of 18 shots and outscored highly-regarded Allen senior Nyah Green, who finished with 21 points. Green, was who guarded primarily by Sanderson, has signed with Lewisville.

Judson (37-5) will play the winner of the Humble Summer Creek-DeSoto game for the 6A state championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome, where the UIL girls state tournament has been played since 2015.

The Rockets advanced to the state final for the second consecutive year, having lost to Plano last year and making the state tournament for the first time in 2017.

No San Antonio-area team has ever won a girls basketball state championship in the UIL's largest classification.

Senior Corina Carter scored 12 points and was the only other Judson player in double figures.

Tyler Jackson scored 18 points for Allen (33-7) and was the only other player besides Green to hit double digits.

Allen drew to within four in the third quarter, but Judson took a 42-36 lead into the final period.

Judson took it to Allen in the first half, leading 25-18 at the break. Sophomore Kierra Sanderlin led the Rockets with 10 points and senior Corina Carter had seven.

Green paced the Eagles with 10 points in the first half, hitting 4 of 9 shots. Allen has problems with Judson's full-court defensive pressure, coughing up 11 turnovers in the first half.

The Rockets' quickness and athletic ability seemed to catch the Eagles off guard. Judson got in the passing lanes consistently and disrupted Allen's offense.

Judson shot 35 percent overall (11-31) in the first half, but was only 1 of 12 from beyond the arc. The Rockets won the rebounding battle 22-13.