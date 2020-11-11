San Antonio Sports enlists WNBA star to help virtually bridge the gap, keep community's youth motivated

Sophia Young was tapped by the city as it thinks outside the box to keep kids and teens active during a pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — 2020 has been a year of adapting and adjusting as countless of organizations around the country have done what they have to do to survive.

San Antonio Sports is no different.

"As an organization, we pivoted," CEO Russ Bookbinder said. "We knew that our bread and butter was events in front of people, but we had to change quickly and go virtual."

The city's i play! sport's program currently serves 90 schools within 10 school districts around the city. It provides local children and teens with the chance to learn the basics of basketball, soccer, track, volleyball and basic fundamental exercises through the Alpha Warrior Junior unit.

But with the ongoing pandemic limiting face-to-face athletic interaction, SA Sports started producing high-end instructional videos teaching the basics.

"We recognized there was a need for quality video instruction, not only for after school programs, but also for PE teachers who are juggling distance learning," said Director of Youth and Community Programs Mandy Adkins.

And they enlisted a local sports star to help them bridge the gap: Former Baylor Lady Bear and WNBA Silver Stars alumna Sophia Young, who leads the basketball workouts.

"There was a point that I did not know basketball, so (this let's) me go back and teach these skills— the fundamentals of the game of basketball," Young said. "We definitely don’t wanna get away from that. You can do things on your own in the front yard, or at the park with family."