TCU's Sonny Dykes sweeps major national Coach of the Year awards in first year at program's helm

After leading TCU to a 12-1 record and a College Football Playoff berth, the coach has racked up eight "Coach of the Year" honors in his first season in Fort Worth.

No shade to longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson and the success he had running the program from 2000 until 2021, but all signs point to the Horned Frogs' latest era of football being the change-of-direction needed in Fort Worth.

It's not just the famed Hypnotoad -- or even star senior quarterback Max Duggan -- who deserves the credit, either. New head coach Sonny Dykes, who TCU poached from cross-regional rival SMU to lead its squad last year, clearly deserves some shine for the turnaround his team has shown in his first year at the helm, as well.

And, in the eyes of the national media, it seems Dykes is getting just that for taking his team to an appearance in the national title game.

Along with Duggan, who declared for the NFL Draft this week after a season in which he won about as many national awards as he possibly could've, Dykes too is swimming in honors for his team's run this season.

In all, Dykes has now earned eight major "Coach of the Year" awards.

Here's a list of all the honors Dykes has been given in recent weeks:

Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year

Associated Press Coach of the Year

Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Walter Camp Coach of the Year

Sporting News Coach of the Year

Home Depot Coach of the Year

The Stallings Award

Big 12 Coach of the Year

Dykes' leadership also led to three of his players -- Duggan, defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and guard Steve Avila -- being named to the AP's All-American teams, too.