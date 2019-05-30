Former Somerset quarterback Zadock Dinkelmann, who made national headlines in 2014 when he committed to LSU as a 14-year-old eighth-grader but wound up signing with Navarro Junior College after graduating last year, has signed with Division II Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The youngest in a long line of quarterbacks in his family, Dinkelmann is the nephew of brothers Ty and Koy Detmer, who starred as college quarterbacks before playing in the NFL. A Southwest High School graduate, Ty won the Heisman Trophy at Brigham Young in 1990.

Both Ty and Koy played in high school for their father, Sonny Detmer, who also coached Zadock at Somerset. Koy Detmer Jr., Dinkelmann’s cousin, will be a senior quarterback at A&M-Kingsville this season. Dinkelmann’s older brother, Stevie Joe Dorman, who graduated from Somerset High School in 2011 and is now an assistant coach for the Bulldogs, also played quarterback at A&M-Kingsville.

Zadock and Dorman are sons of Sonny Detmer’s oldest daughter, Dee. She is married to former Somerset athletic director and defensive coordinator Johan Dinkelmann, who is still recovering from a debilitating stroke he suffered in April 2017.

Dinkelmann, a backup at Navarro last season, said he signed with A&M-Kingsville on Monday. Dinkelmann, who has three years of eligibility remaining, probably will be redshirted this season.

“When I signed with Navarro, I thought I’d go there for a couple of semesters to see how it went,” Zadock said Wednesday night. “After spring ball, A&M-Kingsville and A&M-Commerce were still recruiting me hard. I ended up making my decision to go to Kingsville because ‘Little Koy’ is down there, it’s a good fit for me and it’s close to home, which is a big part of it because I want my dad to have a chance to see me play.

“He’s still there for me. He loves to watch me play. He went to my spring game at Navarro. That’s why I’m eager to get back on the field and perform for him in Kingsville.”

Zadock Dinkelmann, with his grandfather and coach Sonny Detmer, passed for 2,235 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior at Somerset in 2017.

David Flores / KENS5.com

Johan Dinkelmann has been back home “for well over a year” after months of arduous rehabilitation but is still unable to walk, said Zadock, who has stayed close to his father’s side since he returned home from college.

“What my dad has gone through definitely put things in perspective for me,” Zadock said. “There’s a plan for everything and I’m just following that plan. I’m not really too worried about DI or DII. I just want to play somewhere where the coaches appreciate me and where I can get on the field and play three or four years. As long as I’m getting my school paid for and my parents don’t have to worry about it, that’s all I can ask for.”

Dinkelmann’s college plans started to unravel when coach Les Miles was fired at LSU four games into the 2016 season. Dinkelmann withdrew his commitment to LSU and considered pledging to Texas, but he backed off after coach Charlie Strong was fired after the 2016 season.

Recruited by BYU after he decommitted to LSU, Dinkelmann figured the Cougars were a natural fit for him. After all, Ty Detmer was BYU’s offensive coordinator. But Dinkelmann’s plans fell through again when Detmer was fired in late November 2017 after the Cougars finished 4-9.

A week later, Dinkelmann announced via Twitter that he had withdrawn his commitment to BYU. Dinkelmann passed for 2,235 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior at Somerset in 2017, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 9-3 finish and the second round of the 4A Division I playoffs.

Dinkelmann was a regular at A&M-Kingsville games growing up, cheering on his older brother and cousin before heading off to college himself last year.

Dinkelmann, 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, is a classic drop-back passer looking to jump-start his career in the Javelinas’ pro-style offense. Recruited by A&M-Kingsville coach Daren Wilkinson, Dinkelmann was only 3 of 3 for 49 yards in five games last season at Navarro.

“Coach Wilkinson runs a pro-style offense with a lot of RPOs (run-pass option), so it’s a fun offense to be a part of,” Dinkelmann said. “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be good to go back under center (instead of taking snaps from the shotgun).

“Coach Wilkinson is a great guy. I want to play for a great coach like him, real down to earth and just real smooth. He knows the offense really well. I’ve known him for a while since Stevie was playing down there. I’ve seen plenty of games down there.”

After finishing 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the LSC in 2016, A&M-Kingsville has gone 4-7 and 2-6 each of the past two seasons under Wilkinson, who was hired as the Hoggies’ coach in December 2014.

Once a perennial small-college power that consistently sent players to the pro ranks – including Pro Football Hall of Famers Eugene Upshaw, Darrell Green and John Randle – A&M-Kingsville hasn’t won a national title since 1979.

“I think if anybody is going to turn it around, it’s going to be Coach Wilkinson,” Dinkelmann said. “He knows his stuff and he’s a great player’s coach. That’s what I like about him.”