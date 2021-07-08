Texas Motor Speedway hosts annual Solar Car Challenge

Teams made of high school students from around the country competed in the annual solar car challenge.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Motor Speedway is known to host races for fast cars and loud engines, but the event recently hosted was a bit more quiet.

"It's a program that has been here for 25 years now, basically the length of the speedway itself; the speedway is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year," said David Hart, vice president of public relations for TMS.

That program being the Solar Car Challenge. High school teams build a car that runs off solar energy, and whichever car completes the most laps by the end of the race wins.

As with any regular gas-fueled race, determining a victor in this challenge goes beyond who simply has the fastest car.

"You can't blow all of your energy in the first three days because you have to finish the race," said Alexis Lee, captain of Raisbeck Aviation High School's green energy solar car team.

Before getting on the track, the cars must pass inspections which deem them mechanically and structurally sound. In other words, ensuring they are road-worthy.

"I am shocked every year to see what they come up with. Even though I have that same background and I know that it's possible, it's incredible and inspiring as an older student now," said MacKenzie Becker, special assistant to race director for the challenge.

"It's great because I think we had 12 to 13 local schools, from the DFW area, then we had schools from across the country, from Seattle, Oregon, Staten Island," Hart added. "It's great to see them problem solve as a team and figure things out from an engineering standpoint."

"It really wasn't about racing others but racing ourselves and did we improve from this last year. Going into the fourth day as we were nearing the end of the day, we were all looking at each other and noticed we're ahead," said Lee.

After four days of racing, it was the Raisbeck High team which took home the trophy.

"All this hard work, it's such an amazing experience, that absolutely changed the rest of our lives," Lee said.