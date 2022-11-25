Father of USMNT player shares Qatar World Cup experience

"Everybody here is enjoying the atmosphere, absorbing it. Fans that love their teams, they're everywhere!" said Acosta.

DALLAS — It was a pivotal second match for Team USA Friday. The young, untested, underdog showed up against powerhouse England. The match would end in a draw and leave USA with a win-or-go-home third match against Iran.

"The English side was completely quiet. The beginning of the game they were raucous, they were singing all these chants. Our fans were just crazy," said Ken Acosta.

Ken is the father of Kellyn Acosta and he is now in Qatar watching his son and Team USA grind out the World Cup group stage. Kellyn is a 27-year-old hawkish midfielder from North Texas who recently played as a midfielder for Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

An excited Ken Acosta said the soccer environment in Qatar is exhilarating. Imagine 80,000 loud and chanting fans for Friday's match; a hair-raising experience, and to know your son is on that stage makes it even more special.

"Everybody here is enjoying the atmosphere, absorbing it. Fans that love their teams, they're everywhere!" said Acosta.

Acosta gave WFAA a quick tour off the balcony of a high-rise apartment. Qatar is a different but fun escape. As widely reported, alcohol is now allowed inside the stadium but Acosta tells WFAA there are definitely vendors outside for pre- and post-game events.

Team USA needs a win against Iran to advance. Ken says the team is brimming with confidence. A draw with England many will see as a win. For Ken Acosta, whatever happens, this life moment feels like victory.