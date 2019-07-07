On Sunday, the United States Women's National Team won its second straight FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in France.

One of the team's main sponsors, Nike, proved it was ready to go.

Shortly after the U.S. women clinched their second straight World Cup title, the team's jersey uniform manufacturer released a chills-inducing ad that aired simultaneously on broadcast and social media. In the minute-long spot, stills from the team's journey to its championship are shown as a narrator reads the following:

"I. I believe. I believe that. I believe that we. I believe that we will be four-time champions and keep winning until we not only become the best female soccer team, but the best soccer team in the world. And that a whole generation of girls and boys will go out and play and say things like, ‘I want to be like Megan Rapinoe when I grow up.’ And that they'll be inspired to talk and win. And stand up for themselves. And I believe that we will make our voices heard. And that TV shows will be talking about us every single day and not just once every four years. And,that women will conquer more than just the soccer field, like breaking every single glass ceiling and having their faces carved on Mt. Rushmore. And that we'll keep fighting not just to make history, but to change it. Forever."

Nike's patriotic ad comes just days after the sports apparel giant found itself marred in controversy after pulling a pair of Fourth of July-themed shoes that featured Betsy Ross' version of the American flag. According to The Wall Street Journal. former NFL star Colin Kaepernick was one of those asking the shoe be pulled due to the flag's association with some white nationalist groups.