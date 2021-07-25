USMNT to play Qatar in Gold Cup semifinal in Austin

The United States Men's National Soccer team advanced to the semifinal round after beating Jamaica, 1-0.

AUSTIN, Texas — The United States Men's National soccer team (USMNT) will play its Gold Cup semifinal match against Qatar in Austin on Thursday, July 29.

Q2 Stadium will play host to the two nations after the USMNT defeated Jamaica 1-0 in AT&T Stadium on Sunday, and Qatar advanced with a 3-2 win over El Salvador on Saturday.

It'll be the first time the men's national team plays in Q2 Stadium and second time a national friendly is played in Austin. The United States Women's National soccer team (USWNT) played the first ever match in Q2 Stadium, where they beat Nigeria 2-0.

The Gold Cup semifinal also comes days after U.S. Soccer, Austin FC and the City of Austin jointly announced that Q2 Stadium would host one of the USMNT World Cup qualifying matches in October. The team will also play Jamaica in this October match.

With the win tonight, we'll face 🇶🇦 in the #GoldCup21 Semifinals on Thursday, July 29 @Q2Stadium in Austin! pic.twitter.com/N86dDSnchI — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 26, 2021

After the USMNT Gold Cup win over Jamaica, Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt took to Twitter, welcoming the men's team.

"See you Thursday! Going to be awesome hosting @USMNT for the first time @Q2Stadium," Precourt tweeted.

The winner between the USMNT and Qatar will advance to the Gold Cup final to face the winner between Mexico and Canada. The Gold Cup final will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.