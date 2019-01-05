SAN ANTONIO — In sports, like many other things, it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. San Antonio FC is trying to prove it this season. They're eight matches into a 34-game season and trying to overcome a bumpy start.

"I think the players deserves lots of credit in terms of having intensity every day," said SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell.

So San Antonio FC has pulled the ol' 180 this season. They started the season with no wins, one tie and three losses, but since that time they've won three out of four.

"Soccer is a simple game, and at the end, successful teams, they work their butts off," midfielder Michael Lahoud said. "I think that’s one of the secrets."

No choice with the attitude, the only way was up, right?

"I think so. I think it can be confused with, like, a thought of despair, but I think the guys have definitely decided that now is the time to show the fans and ourselves, more than maybe anybody else, that this isn’t the team that we are, but show the team that we are’, said forward Bradford Jamieson.

This weekend it’s at New Mexico. SAFC is still in search of the spring season’s first road win.

"For me, if you wanna be the best, you have to beat the best, and right now they are one of the best," Lahoud said. "They are gonna get our best game, and our best punch, and we know they are gonna give their best punch, so we’ll see who is left standing."

Powell added, "I think in 2017 we had the best away record in the United States, and we look to replicate that in 2019, and hopefully this Sunday you can see that in terms of the results, and we continue with the level of performance that we’ve been having."