San Antonio FC kicked off their 2019 USL Championship season Saturday against Phoenix Rising FC at Toyota Field and battled the defending Western Conference champions to a 3-3 draw.

SAFC was able to get on the board first, scoring just nine minutes into the opening half on a goal from forward Evan Guzman.

Midfielder Billy Forbes contributed to San Antonio's scoring effort, and an own goal from Phoenix helped SAFC earn a point to start the season.

“Tonight was very positive from our guys,” SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. “As a group, our players should take a lot of positives from tonight’s performance, and as we continue to improve I think we’re going to see some good soccer from these players.”

The opening night's attendance set the fifth-highest mark in SAFC franchise history. Next up for the team is a home match against the Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday, March 16.